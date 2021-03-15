New WandaVision Concept Art Shows Off Scarlet Witch's New Costume

✖

Now that all nine episodes of WandaVision have been released, all sorts of interesting behind-the-scenes tidbits have started to surface. Last Friday, Marvel Studios released the Marvel's Assembled episode diving into the development of the series. Now, Marvel's head of visual development has unveiled some of the earliest concept art involving Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) killer new costume.

Monday morning, Andy Park shared his final approved design for the new Scarlet Witch costume, a look that includes a headdress in homage to the character's comic-accurate look.

“You ARE the Scarlet Witch!” This is the approved concept design I did for the finale of #WandaVision Shout out to our fearless leaders: Matt Shakman, Jac Schaeffer, & @MarvelStudios leadership @Kevfeige @louisde2 Victoria Alonso & Mary Livanos #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/DAGNKwdg6n — Andy Park (@andyparkart) March 15, 2021

On the press tour ahead of the series, Olsen herself said she fought for a comics-accurate look for the Halloween episode. Though her final suit wasn't nearly as outlandish, it still definitely pulls inspiration from the pink and red look.

"I was so excited!" Olsen told Vanity Fair of her comics-accurate throwback. "We have a Halloween episode and they were trying to figure out how big of a nod to the character we were going to do and it did start off with the classic Scarlet Witch costume. It was kind of like a gypsy thing that has to wear a headband and I, like, fought for it. I was like 'No, we have to go full into it...this is like the greatest thing, if Paul's doing it, I'm doing it."

" I'm really in it, it's not just a flash," she added. "I'm really in the costume for quite a bit. And it was so fun. I loved it, and it was the perfect way to wear that costume because you can't take that costume seriously."

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

