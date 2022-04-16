Doctor Strange 2 Projections Tease Massive Opening Weekend Box Office

The next Marvel Studios film is expected to be a massive hit at the box office. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was previously expected to get a huge opening at the box office, but it seems that those numbers are officially going up. According to BoxOfficePro.com, the Doctor Strange sequel is expected to hit anywhere from $170 million to $205 million domestically. That’s up from the previously reported $165 million to $205 million.

The film recently launched ticket sales and it broke fandango’s advance ticket sales record for 2022. Director Sam Raimi recently had a chat with Fandango in support of tickets going on sale. During the conversation, the director discussed a bunch of things about the film including who he thinks the villain of the film is as well as who would win in a fight: Doctor Strange or Scarlet Witch?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi told the website. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

How well do you think the sequel will do? Let us know in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness flies into theaters May 5!