

Marvel Studios is getting ready to unleash Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the masses, and everything we’ve seen so far points towards a massive success. How big of a success? You may ask. According to BoxOfficePro.com, the Doctor Strange sequel may do anywhere from $165 million to $205 million. Projections for the film put it in a unique spot, as it’ll do less than Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $260 million and more than The Batman’s $120 million.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently launched advanced ticket sales and it broke Fandango’s 2022 record. Coinciding with ticket sales, Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the film and director Sam Raimi did an interview with Fandango in support of the occasion. During the interview, the director revealed a ton of things including who he thinks the villain of the film is as well as who would win in a fight: Doctor Strange or Scarlet Witch?

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi told the website. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.” The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness flies into theaters May 5!