Doctor Strange 2 Director Reveals If Scarlet Witch is Stronger Than The Sorcerer Supreme



Earlier today, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped a brand new trailer in celebration of tickets going on sale. Coinciding with ticket sales, director Sam Raimi did an interview with Fandango where he spoke on things like who’s the villain of the film and if Scarlet Witch or Doctor Strange will have variants in the movie. The director also talked about who he thinks is stronger between the two characters.

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi told website. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, filmed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and was hit with many delays. Benedict Cumberbatch recently spoke out on how tough filming the sequel. The actor spoke with Deadline for his Academy Award-nominated Netflix movie The Power of the Dog and spoke about the production process.

“It’s been tough. I’ll be honest with you. It’s had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we’re at,” Cumberbatch revealed to the trade. “To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It’s been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one.”

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.” The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness flies into theaters May 5!