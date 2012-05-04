Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Praises Scarlett Johansson for Her Role Filming Avengers Movies

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered last night and all the stars were out. Among the stars was a Scarlet Witch and she spoke about another Scarlett in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on the red carpet for the Doctor Strange 2 premiere, Elizabeth Olsen praised Scarlett Johansson for what she taught her during the Avengers movies. While speaking with Variety, Olsen revealed how Johansson gave her insight on set behavior at a young age.

"She makes everyone part of the team and excited to go to work." Olsen said. "She has just such a vitality to her. She has so much like confidence being so young, and I mean, I was 25 when I started and I… she was like way better off than I was when I started. Shocking. I'm still like looking up to Scarlett from down here [laughs]. So it's amazing that we've gone through… not generations. Yeah, and it's been this long that now we have these different ages of women that we have. I mean that Scarlett is still so close to me in age, but I still look up to her and I really look up to her and her opinions and her advice. I'm really too shy to ask anyone for advice. It's really watching her. I remember being on Ultron and seeing how she was with the crew and I was just amazed by her ease and her comfort and how she includes the crew in everything and how she makes everyone excited to come to work and I've really taken that into my life since then.

Scarlet Witch is rumored to be the main villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and while this maybe true the director hinted that the villain could be a variant of the characters in the film. During that same interview, Raimi also revealed who he thinks would win in a fight between Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. In a recent discussion with Fandango, it doesn't seem like he's willing to give us a definitive answer.

"Wow. That's a question I've been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda's magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn't have, and he's got the help of Kamar-Taj," Raimi told the website. "If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves ... there could be Doctor Strange out there that's more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it's all a mixed bag of possibilities."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

