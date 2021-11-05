Doctor Strange 2 Writer Says Scarlet Witch's Emotional Journey Continues After WandaVision

✖

By the end of WandaVision, Wanda had fully taken on the mantle of the Scarlet Witch and had more control over her powers than ever before. The show's final moments set her up for a new adventure in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that she was already announced to be a part of. The worry for some fans, however, was that perhaps Wanda would just go back to the action in her return to the big screen, and that the film wouldn't continue working through the emotional evolution of the character that began in WandaVision. It appears that won't be the case.

Michael Waldron, the head writer of the new Loki series, was brought on to write the Doctor Strange sequel when Marvel hired Sam Raimi to replace Scott Derrickson as the director. During a conversation with Collider ahead of Loki's debut, Waldron was asked about Wanda's journey in the Doctor Strange sequel.

“We had access to the scripts and then to cuts [of WandaVision]," Waldron said. "I became good friends with Jac Schaeffer, head writer of WandaVision, while I was writing Loki. Her and I became good pals, because we were kind of in it together and everything. She's great and brilliant and just somebody I really admired. It was nice to know somebody that we could commiserate together over our crazy jobs.”

“I had the benefit of just being able to call Jac and talk to her about Wanda's character and everything, because it was really important to me that I do right by her with what she did with Wanda as a character," the writer continued. "And also, with Lizzie [Olsen], who's a friend of mine. I really worked with her and made sure, ‘Okay, you guys just did this incredibly intimate show about this character that grew her so much. Let's make sure that we're doing that justice and telling a fulfilling next chapter of that story.’”

The emotional arc of Wanda in WandaVision isn't going to be abandoned when she hits the big screen, which is a big relief given how little she was given in previous Marvel movies.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on March 25, 2022.