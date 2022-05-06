Doctor Strange 2's Xochitl Gomez Wants America Chavez and Kang Crossover (Exclusive)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became available on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, giving fans a chance to revisit the epic Marvel Studios blockbuster. The film introduced a number of surprising new elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a young woman with the ability to navigate the multiverse through star-shaped portals that she can create. It's no secret that the multiverse is about to become a major part of the MCU's future, culminating in a two-part Avengers saga of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. While Gomez has not been confirmed to return as America in any upcoming Marvel project, she did tell ComicBook.com she would definitely love to bump elbows with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), if given the opportunity.

"I hope that America kind of gets to be in a show or a movie with Loki, because I think that could be really fun," Gomez told ComicBook.com when asking what characters she'd want to cross over with. "Especially because [of] the comics, I think that could be fun to watch. Also Kang seems like a great villain, and I'm super excited for what he's about to unleash with all of that. Hopefully America will get to be in a Kang-related project. I think that would be really cool."

The Kang Dynasty is confirmed to be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton, but a script and a cast have yet to be announced. Either way, comments from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have indicated that Majors' Kang — who debuted in Loki and will next appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — will be a major fixture of The Multiverse Saga going forward.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told ComicBook.com at last week's San Diego Comic-Con. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos," Feige continued. "That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

