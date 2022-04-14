Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Changes Footage From Previous Trailers

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Is set to hit theaters early next month and while not a lot of information has been released on the film, we have been getting a bunch of different trailers and TV spots. The most recent TV spots feature some new looks at Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and a major design change. During the new spot you can see a major change to Defender Strange’s magic.

The previous Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailers featured Defender Strange and he had the same color magic as our version of the character. Now, in the new trailer you can see a noticeable change. Defender Strange’s magic changes color from orange to a whitish color. You can check out the trailer below to see for yourself.

Marvel Studios has been releasing a ton of new trailers and TV spots for the film, and in this same one you can see Wanda Maximoff on a rampage destroying Ultron sentries and fighting what looks like a variant of Captain Marvel. Recently, director Sam Raimi did an interview with Fandango in support of tickets going on sale. During the interview, the director revealed a ton of things including who he thinks the villain of the film is as well as who would win in a fight: Doctor Strange or Scarlet Witch?

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi told the website. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.” The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. What do you think of the change? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness flies into theaters May 5!