New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness TV Spot Reveals Most Bizarre Footage Yet

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released the wildest teaser trailer yet. The movie is approaching quickly and Marvel is letting more and more of the action into these spots. During the clip, Wanda’s march through some unknown halls feature her blowing up what looks like what used to be a person’s nervous system. (Some social media users are saying it’s an Ultron sentry head or a cerebro helmet. Impossible to say at the moment.) But, things are getting wild for Doctor Strange in this film and the hype will continue to rise.

Director Sam Raimi told Fandango that he wanted to channel those horror elements teased way back when this movie was announced. It looks like things are going to get kind of intense from the looks of these trailers.

“I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it,” Raimi explained during the interview. “I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I’m not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate — to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements.”

Marvel has offered a brief description of the upcoming blockbuster: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to break theaters May 5.

