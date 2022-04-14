Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fan Art Imagines Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man

Marvel Studios is venturing further and further into the multiverse with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is set to bring back a number of actors from previous Marvel films like Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier and a bunch of other currently unknown actors. One name that keeps getting brought up is Tom Cruise. Cruise was one of the contenders to play Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr. ultimately landed the role. The actor is rumored to be playing the Superior Iron Man version of the character. Now, this piece of fan art has imagined how the actor could look in the role.

The fan art was created by Instagram user Spdrmnkyxxiii and it features Cruise in a very shiny new super suit. In the art, the actor dons Tony Stark’s signature facial hair, and an alternate version of the Iron Man suit. The suit is identical to Superior Iron Man’s costume in the comics. It’s silver, instead of a helmet, it’s some kind of head gear and features some gems that resemble infinity stones. You can check out the fan art of Cruise as Superior Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, filmed at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and was forced to be delayed a number of times. Benedict Cumberbatch recently spoke out on how tough filming the sequel. The actor spoke with Deadline for his Academy Award-nominated Netflix movie The Power of the Dog and talked on the difficulties filming the Marvel Studios sequel.

“It’s been tough. I’ll be honest with you. It’s had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we’re at,” Cumberbatch revealed to the trade. “To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It’s been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one.”



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.” The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

