Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Fan Art Imagines Fantastic Four Cast Member's Updated Look

The next film on Marvel Studios' Phase Four slate is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel looks to expand Marvel's use of characters from their wide array of multiversal films. Patrick Stewart is set to return as Professor Charles Xavier, and there's still a ton of cameos that we're oblivious to. Some fans think that Ioan Gruffudd could return as Mr. Fantastic from the first two Fantastic Four films from 20th Century Fox. One graphic designer thinks he knows how the actor could look in his return.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle Clements.Ink revealed how he thinks the actor could possibly look if he returns for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The art gives Gruffudd a beard and his original costume from the first film in his franchise. You can check out the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fan art below!

The Doctor Strange sequel focuses on the multiverse pretty heavily, and it seems as if the films writer, Michael Waldron, feels like we should move forward with the multiverse very carefully. While speaking with SFX Magazine via Gamesradar, the Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer explained how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse is a double-edged sword.

"The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters," Waldron said. "In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn't just a MacGuffin where we're like, 'Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we're playing with in this movie.' If you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

