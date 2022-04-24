Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Insider Shoots Down Fan-Favorite Rumor

Marvel Studios is ready to come out swinging with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is set to feature a bunch of important cameos from previous Marvel movies not set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rumored cameos feature characters like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man, and the now confirmed return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. Now it seems that Cruise won’t be appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel. Well, at least, according to this new rumor.

Earlier today, Geeks Worldwide scooper, KC Walsh revealed that Cruise will not appear as Superior Iron Man in the film. Walsh was asked by a Marvel Studios fan on Twitter how much screen time the actor would have in the film and his response was very simple. Walsh replied with a GIF of Bill Clinton mouthing the word “zero”. You can check out the Twitter interaction below.

But it seems as if Michael Waldron thinks we should proceed with the multiverse very cautiously. While speaking with SFX Magazine via Gamesradar, the Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer explained how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse is a double-edged sword.

“The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don’t make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal ‘What ifs?’ and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It’s an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters,” Waldron said. “In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn’t just a MacGuffin where we’re like, ‘Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we’re playing with in this movie.’ If you’re faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It’s complex stuff, emotionally, and that’s exactly why it’s so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one.”



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

