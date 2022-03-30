Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: New Promo Poster Gives New Look at Scarlet Witch

Marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been ramping up as its release date nears. After an amazing new trailer, that launched during last month’s Super Bowl, revealed that Patrick Stewart would return as Professor Charles Xavier and some cool new stills from the films were released, fans are having a ball. Now, a new promo poster for the Doctor Strange sequel gives us a brand new look at Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

The poster is from a new promotional campaign with Shell Indonesia. The gas company is giving out a special promo for its customers who use Shell V-Power projects and register for Shell Go+. Shell is also promising an exclusive surprise on April 1, 2022. The poster teams-up Doctor Strange, Wong, Scarlet Witch and newcomer America Chavez. You can check out the poster below.

https://twitter.com/mcu_direct/status/1509197457489641477?s=21&t=7uLsiM6DC16Il0rAMRY2vA

The road to the Doctor Strange sequel has been quite an interesting one. The film was originally supposed to be released before Spider-Man: No Way Home and later changed its release date and tweaked its plot. Then COVID-19 struck and caused numerous delays to production and the release of the film. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch recently revealed to Deadline, in an interview about his Oscar-nominated Netflix movie The Power of the Dog, how tough it was to film the Marvel Studios sequel.



“It’s been tough. I’ll be honest with you. It’s had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we’re at,” Benedict Cumberbatch told the trade. “To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It’s been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one.”



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.” The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters May 6, 2022.