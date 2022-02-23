Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Producer Teases Unexpected Team Up With Scarlet Witch

One of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘s producers is teasing an unexpected team-up with Scarlet Witch. In an interview with Disney’s D23 Magazine, Richie Palmer says that fans should expect the unexpected when it comes to Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s characters in the upcoming MCU blockbuster. A lot of exciting things are on the horizon for Marvel fans and it feels like that trailer was just the tip of the iceberg. The Direct managed to transcribe some of the exchange and Palmer pointed to the fact that a lot of people have been waiting for Wanda and Strange to work together for ages. As far as the former Sorcerer Supreme goes, he’s been a willing dance partner in recent months. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks to take up the same strands as Spider-Man: No Way Home did. Check out what the producer had to say right here.

“They are arguably two of the most – if not the most – powerful beings in the MCU,” Palmer began. “It was only a matter of time before we got them together, and we do it in a pretty fun, unique way… It’s a classic Marvel team up, but they do some things together that you’d never expect to see them do.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Marvel is describing Cumberbatch’s latest MCU adventure: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’ To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange..”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.”

Who else do you think will turn up in Multiverse of Madness? Let us know down in the comments!