Kevin Feige Says Evil Dead II Fans Will Be Very Happy With Doctor Strange

Kevin Feige says that Evil Dead II fans are going to be very happy with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the Marvel Studios president talked about how much he’s looking forward to the MCU’s next big-screen entry. During the production of Multiverse of Madness, the project switched directors from Scott Derrickson to Sam Raimi. Feige says that the braintrust encouraged the beloved Spider-Man filmmaker to make this movie exactly how he wants to. Marvel asked for a “Sam Raimi movie” and it sounds like they’re getting it. Now, they can’t go all-out in the horror, but they will have a blend of humor and scares that feels really familiar to fans of Evil Dead II. There are a lot of zombies running around in Multiverse of Madness already if you’ve seen the trailers. Maybe What If…?‘s hunter tale will end up being more of a factor than it initially seems.

“We want it to be a Sam Raimi movie,” Feige explained to Empire. “We would give notes like, ‘This action is cool – you’re competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem – but don’t forget the Sam Raimi parts.’ You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of Evil Dead II very happy.”

The Marvel Studios head also talked about trying to woo Raimi back to Marvel. He was surprised with how quickly the Evil Dead director warmed up to the idea. “Our executive producer, Eric Carroll, and Richie Palmer [producer] were calling around to see who was interested, and Sam’s agent said, ‘What about Sam Raimi?’” he remembered. “We thought, ‘That would be incredible, but there’s no chance of that.’ But he wanted to come in and meet. And in the first meeting, it was amazing to reconnect with him, and see his enthusiasm to jump back into this world.”

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen said that this movie would be the ‘scariest Marvel movie.’

“I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones,” Olsen explained to the outlet. “I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think.” She clarified, “Yea, not like [Raimi’s] western [stuff]… Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious… It’s more… I think it’s more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on.”

