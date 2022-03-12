Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness: Sam Raimi Teases America Chavez’s Importance

Director Sam Raimi says that America Chavez has some teaching to do during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The filmmaker talked to Empire Magazine about the upcoming MCU feature. Specifically, how Xochitl Gomez figures into the unravelling of the Multiverse. From the trailers, fans have already seen her reality-jumping powers at work. But, Raimi says there might be even more information that the young hero has to teach Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer during the Marvel movie. In fact, it is the second time in the last six months that Doctor Strange has to deal with a teenager’s impulses while trying to save the world. But, the director isn’t saying that the Avenger has nothing to learn, in fact, it could be quite the opposite. (Remember, he already got a lesson in etiquette from MJ back in Spider-Man: No Way Home.) Check out what Raimi has to say about it down below.

“Strange is still learning about the Multiverse,” Raimi explained. “And here’s a character that can actually travel through it. He’s such a know-it-all all the time, and to have to learn from a kid probably smarts.” So, clearly Chavez has a better handle on all this Multiverse stuff than the former Sorcerer Supreme does. Strange is probably going to have to learn on the fly.

Cumberbatch adds, “There’s a lot of reckoning. And a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become… There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions.”

Elsewhere in the feature, the series star says that this movie stacks up against Spider-Man: No Way Home quite well. So, that should only add to the anticipation.

“It’s a big, big movie,” promises Cumberbatch, whose Doctor Strange was last seen hastily patching up cracks in reality at the end of No Way Home. “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.”

