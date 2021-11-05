Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Says It Was “Odd” Going From WandaVision to Multiverse of Madness

✖

Marvel Studios is having a huge year with three Disney+ shows under their belt as well as the theatrical release of Black Widow and the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first Marvel project of the year was WandaVision, which saw the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Olsen is also having a big year with Marvel as she recently wrapped production on the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Recently, Olsen did a virtual Q&A with the New York Film Academy and spoke about the upcoming Marvel movie. During the chat, she revealed what it was like going from WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2.

"[Director] Sam Raimi is lovely and I got to learn a lot from him. It was odd going from WandaVision and bringing this character to a different film that felt more based in Marvel films. I felt like I was putting on old shoes," Olsen shared.

During the conversation, she also teased that the movie will be the scariest entry in the MCU. "It's a very scary movie. It's like old Sam Raimi," Olsen teased. "He's trying to create the scariest Marvel movie."

"I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones," Olsen previously told Vanity Fair. "I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think." She clarified, "Yea, not like [Raimi's] western [stuff]... Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious... It’s more... I think it's more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. In the meantime, Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If... premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.