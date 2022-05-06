Doctor Strange 2 Star Talks Working With Sam Raimi, Teases "Creepy" Scarlet Witch Deleted Scenes

Marvel Studios has been having a pretty big week after they announced their new film slate. The studio officially revealed their next film, two phases that included a new Captain America movie as well as a film based on the Thunderbolts team. The Multiverse Saga started off strong with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch has finally been released on 4K Blu Ray and DVD after being exclusively available on Disney+ and Digital Download. Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez has been doing interviews for the occasion and she spoke with ComicBook.com to discuss how it was working with Sam Raimi and Elizabeth Olsen's creepy Scarlet Witch.

"My biggest lesson was that he was a very collaborative guy. He was not afraid to just be like, more fear, more terror, more tears, just telling me that kind of thing. And that's kind of, what's amazing about Sam is that he's not afraid to really tap into that darkness, especially with Wanda," Gomez told us. "He was really going there. There's some things that weren't actually in the movie that she did that were just so creepy and camera angles and stuff was just so cool. But yeah, I mean he's also just really collaborative and he's really open to everyone's ideas and I feel like most directors aren't really like that. So it was great having that experience with him.

Previously, Michael Waldron, who wrote both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, recently detailed what he believes is a major concern with Marvel Studios' use of the multiverse. Waldron thinks we should tread lightly with the multiverse. During a previous interview with SFX Magazine, the Loki and Doctor Strange scribe detailed how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse could become a double-edged sword.

"The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters," Waldron said. "In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn't just a MacGuffin where we're like, 'Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we're playing with in this movie.' If you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."

The film was directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.

