‘Doctor Strange’ Director Posts Cryptic Tease That Has Marvel Fans Searching for Clues

After finally returning to Twitter early last week, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is already putting Marvel fans on alert, tweeting cryptic comic images that have folks searching around for some sort of deeper meaning.

On Sunday night, Derrickson took to Twitter to share a panel from a Doctor Strange comic that features the character in the middle of some sort of cosmic eruption. If it wasn’t for the fact that you can see the collar of his cloak rising above his arms, it would be difficult to prove that it was actually Strange in the image.

In the comic, Strange is yelling the words, “Yes! I choose the good!” Of course, this has people wondering if the tweet is about the future of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or just a personal tweet from Derrickson about his own life.

Most of the replies to the tweet were filled with fans trying to figure out what was going on, but only one response actually offered some genuine insight into the image itself.

The top reply on the tweet belongs to a Twitter user named @SanctumBlog, who identified which comic the image came from, and the context in which the scene took place.

“From What If? (1977) #18: What if [Doctor Strange] Were a Disciple of [Dormammu],” the tweet reads. “In this scene it’s Dormammu vs. [Eternity] and Doc must choose a side.”

From What If? (1977) #18: What if #doctorSTRANGE Were A Disciple of #Dormammu.

In this scene it’s Dormammu vs. #Eternity and Doc must choose a side.

. pic.twitter.com/PXHxrcQrZ2 — PTOR’s Sanctum Sanctorum 🤘 (@SanctumBlog) September 17, 2018

This tweet includes several images from the comic, all leading to the initial photo that was shared by Derrickson. As we can see, when it comes down to choosing a side, Doctor Strange chooses the correct one, despite the fact that he’s become a follower of Dormammu in this particular story.

While it may not have anything to do with the highly-requested Doctor Strange sequel, and it likely just a meaningful tweet from Scott Derrickson, Marvel fans can’t help but believe that it’s somehow teasing the story of the next movie. With Marvel’s cosmic characters set to have a much bigger future in the films going forward, the introduction of Eternity doesn’t seem like that much of a stretch. With Dormammu already existing in the MCU, this possible storyline could easily come to fruition in the future.

What did you think of Derrickson’s tweet? Does it have some sort of deeper meaning for Doctor Strange in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments below!