Doctor Strange Fan Theory Suggests Scarlet Witch Is the Next Big Villain in the MCU

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has had a rough go of it ever since being introduced in Joss Whedon’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the same movie, she was manipulated by Ultron (James Spader), only to lose her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) by the time all was said and done. Fast forward a movie and a half and she loses her lover in Vision (Paul Bettany) and is unable to bring him back by the time Avengers: Endgame wraps up.

One tragedy after another could lead to the character turning the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s next big villain, according to one increasingly popular fan theory. Shared by u/cdhelt1225, the theory is simple enough — Maximoff’s undergone enough trauma to lay the groundwork for her to turn heel.

The theorist suggests this will happen by trying to revive Vision to the point she becomes a Doctor Frankenstein of sorts, which directly leads her to alter reality — something not unlike the mid-2000s mega comic event House of M. As the theorist explains, Marvel Studios would be able to use this to iron out a few of the wrinkles created by recent off-screen developments.

First, it’d be a way to explain Spider-Man’s dismissal from the MCU after the failed Sony/Disney deal, allowing him to somehow switch universes. Then, it’d be a way to introduce both the Fantastic Four and X-Men to the Disney-owned universe, making an organic way to introduce mutants to the ever-expanding world.

This would also seem to play off the fact it’s been previously revealed the Doctor Strange sequel would take place immediately following WandaVision. Maybe it’d be the events of the Disney+ show that causes Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to track down Scarlet Witch through the multiverse, leading him to take on multi-dimensional beings like Nightmare, Dormammu, and Shuma-Gorath.

WandaVision hits Disney+ Spring 2021 while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for theatrical release on May 7, 2021.

