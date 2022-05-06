Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals She Never Met SPOILER

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has its fair share of surprises, including the return and debut of several popular fan castings of characters from across the multiverse. As fate would have it, much of cameos had to be filmed depending on the schedule of the actors appearing, meaning that more often than not, not everyone was in the same room at the same point. Case in point, Elizabeth Olsen recently admitted she hasn't even met a pair of actors behind two of the film's biggest cameos, despite her character interacting with them on-screen.

Full spoilers up ahead! If you've yet to see Multiverse of Madness, you will be spoiled.

The Illuminati, a group of heroes mirroring the Avengers, was introduced as the protectors of Earth-838. The members making the group up include Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Even though Olsen's Scarlet Witch kills them all in brutal fashion, Olsen herself told CinemaBlend she's never even met Stewart or Krasinski. "I've never met them. Movie magic," the actor joked with the outlet.

She added, "We decided that the limitation is that she isn't in her body, she's in a "less oiled" version of her body so it's not capable of doing as much as our universe's Wanda could do. It's more about using the body like a bad car or something like a not-so-tuned-up-car. I wanted it to be easier. It's amazing to get to have those moments."

Each of the members of the Illuminati would technically "variants," or versions of the character from outside the primary, "sacred" timeline introduced in Loki Season One. Because of that, it's unclear if those same actors will return when their respective counterparts are introduced in Earth-616, if they so should be.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters around the world. What'd you think about the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!