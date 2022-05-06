Doctor Strange 2 Reveals First Look at Captain Carter

✖

Marvel Studios has released a spoiler-laden TV spot for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, outright showing off plenty of the cameos that they've only teased to this point. Though Marvel fans were already expecting Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, a variant of Captain Marvel played by Lashana Lynch, and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, they perhaps were not expecting Marvel to outright shot them off before the movie's premiere. Well, they did, and you can see them in the player below if you wish. As far as Captain Carter's appearance goes, let's dissect it below.

Though her face is not seen in the spot, the character in question is clearly Atwell's character as her trademark Union Jack Vibranium shield is prominently shown within the frame. The character's outfit can be made out in the brief glimpse of the spot as well, one that looks like what she wore in the animated Marvel's What If...? where she made her debut. One upgrade for the character though is that she's seen sporting a jetpack, another addition that sets her apart from the MCU proper's Captain America.

🚨Novo Spot de #MultiverseOfMadness mostra confronto contra a Wanda e confirma Capitã Carter como membro dos Illuminati. pic.twitter.com/NoV6E1TJvR — ArtMultiverse (@artmultiversebr) April 28, 2022

Though it's unclear if the version of Captain Carter that Atwell is playing in the movie is the same one seen in the animated series from last summer, the character has become a fan favorite ever since their debut. In the series, Peggy Carter becomes the subject of the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, leading to an alternate Marvel Universe where she was Captain Carter and fought the Red Skull. Rather than being frozen in ice, Carter leaps through a portal opened by the Tesseract to defeat a tentacled creature. She was also later recruited by Uatu the Watcher to join his Guardians of the Multiverse to stop an evil Ultron-Vision hybrid from destroying all reality. A new Captain Carter comic book series debuted this year, and she is confirmed to also return in Season 2 of the animated series.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, and featuring the return of Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, and introducing Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns when Doctor Strange of the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6, 2022. What cameos do you hope to see in the film when it's released?