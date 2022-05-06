Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Upgraded Marvel Hero's Costume for One Key Reason

✖

Few suits in the Marvel stable are more iconic than that of Doctor Strange, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige wanted to make sure that was as clear as day this time around. In a press release distributed by Disney upon the release of the movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard said he was instructed to do whatever it took to make the suit standout.

"With this movie, Kevin [Feige] wanted to upgrade Doctor Strange's costume. In all his previous outings, he had remained in his disciple costume," Churchyard said (via The Direct). "Even though he had graduated and was now a Master, in 'Infinity' and in 'Endgame' he is wearing the disciple costume, so Kevin wanted to use the new movie as an opportunity to upgrade him so that he is wearing a Master's costume from the very beginning, which we tailored to give a very heroic and powerful silhouette."

As you can see in the movie, even the Cloak of Levitation has been altered so that the collar stands up rather than lays down into a cuff as it has in virtually all of the character's other appearances.

"There were lots of discussions about the cloak, so I sketched out a number of designs, but in the end we decided to stick with the same cloak as the first film, which kind of makes sense because it is a relic that found Doctor Strange, and therefore is a very precious, irreplaceable item," the designer added.

Changes aside, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is on pace to rake in a whopping $450 million at the box office this weekend. At least $185 million of that came domestically at some 4,500 theaters; nearly an entire $100 million more than what the film's predecessor opened at in 2016.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters around the world.