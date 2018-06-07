Dave Bautista Says Jared Leto’s Joker Movie Increases Chances For A Drax Movie

Dave Bautista sees the news of Jared Leto getting a solo Joker movie as a point of hope for a Drax the Destroyer film.

The actor who debuted as Drax in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy took to Twitter with his humorous take on Leto’s potential solo film. Where Collider’s Steven Weintraub sees “a bad idea,” Bautista sees an optimistic perspective. “But on the bright side,” Bautista starts, “Which I usually try to look at… if this can happen then the chances of me getting a Drax movier have got to be astronomically high! Like so high that I’m going to stop tweeting and sit by the phone and wait for Marvel Studios to call! …any second now!”

But on the bright side! Which I usually try to look at… if this can happen then the chances of me getting a Drax movie have got to be astronomically high! Like so high that I’m going to stop tweeting and sit by the phone and wait for @MarvelStudios to call! ….any second now! https://t.co/hOt1I2OJxJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 6, 2018

For now, Bautista has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the horizon, with the film currently in pre-production. He is also expected to appear in Avengers 4 but the events of Avengers: Infinity War have made this a mystery.

A Drax movie could be prequel, exploring the tragic loss of his wife Hovat and daughter Kamaria. At the same time, it could use such moments as flashbacks or a driver for a new narrative, should the character be brought back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Infinity War‘s events.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn had a little fun with Bautista’s tweet, claiming to be Marvel Studios making the call. “Just tried calling,” Gunn wrote in response.

Just tried calling. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 6, 2018

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey,” the synopsis for Avengers 4 reads. “Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters, with Ant-Man and The Wasp set to follow it in July, and Captain Marvel slated for release in early 2019. Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit theaters in 2020.