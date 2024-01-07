Echo: Marvel Teaser Hints At Showdown Between Maya Lopez and Kingpin

Echo is heading to Disney+ and Hulu in a few days, and the new Marvel Studios series is set to focus on Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) after she shot her "uncle," Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), in Hawkeye. Maya sought revenge on her father's killer, who she believed to be Ronin, Hawkeye's alter ego. Maya discovered Fisk was behind her father's death, and shot him point blank in the eye. However, fans know from the comics that Fisk survives, and Marvel has already teased that the duo will be reunited in Echo. A showdown between Kingpin and Maya feels inevitable, and a new teaser sees Kingpin talking about Maya's "pain."

Vincent D'Onofrio Talks Kingpin & Maya's Relationship:

D'Onofrio recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the "intense" relationship between Kingpin and Maya.

"Yeah, it's a little rocky," D'Onofrio said with a smile when asked about Kingpin and Maya's relationship. "Yeah, things happen. Things are said," he added with a laugh. "It's a very intense relationship, this kind of father-daughter relationship, and her wanting to move on and her getting closer to her family, and then she gets more connected to her native ancestral history. Yeah, Fisk is not happy about it."

"I actually think it's the most interesting way to do this character, to present this character," D'Onofrio said when asked about Fisk and his initial bond with Maya. "Because he can be such a monster. But I think if we always depict him as having an intense emotional life as well, just like people do in real life, I think that always makes the character more interesting. The fact that he can turn on a dime if he needs to. And I think that makes him more dangerous and more scary."

Is Maya Lopez a Villain?

ComicBook.com recently attended a trailer event for Echo, and Freeland confirmed that Maya is a villain.

"We wanted something that, again, if you're coming off of Hawkeye, and you have to keep in mind she's a villain," Freeland explained. "She's a villain. And so tonally, we wanted to lean into that. I think in talking with the executives and our approach, and when building visual style, it was sort of like, 'Oh yeah, lean into that, lean into that.'"

Freeland added, "Yeah, so her power in the comic books is that she can copy anything, any movement, any whatever. It's kind of lame, I will say that is not her power [in the show] and I'll just kind of leave it at that."

Echo is being released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9th. The show will leave Hulu on April 9th.