Marvel's Echo Star Alaqua Cox Wants Spider-Man Crossover (Exclusive)

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are infinite crossover possibilities, so fans are always curious to know about the actors' dream pairings. Next week, you can catch Alaqua Cox returning to the MCU as Maya Lopez/Echo in Echo, the Hawkeye spinoff heading to both Disney+ and Hulu. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Cox ahead of the show's debut, and we asked which Marvel character she'd like to share the screen with. Like many Marvel stars before her, Cox wants to work with Spider-Man.

"I get that question a lot, but the simple answer is Spider-Man," Cox shared. You can watch our interview with the Echo star at the top of the page.

Is Echo a Villain?

ComicBook.com recently attended a trailer event for Echo, and director and executive producer Sydney Freeland confirmed that Maya is a villain.

"We wanted something that, again, if you're coming off of Hawkeye, and you have to keep in mind she's a villain," Freeland explained. "She's a villain. And so tonally, we wanted to lean into that. I think in talking with the executives and our approach, and when building visual style, it was sort of like, 'Oh yeah, lean into that, lean into that.'"

Freeland added, "Yeah, so her power in the comic books is that she can copy anything, any movement, any whatever. It's kind of lame, I will say that is not her power [in the show] and I'll just kind of leave it at that."

Freeland also previously confirmed the titular character won't have the same powers from the comics. In Cox's interview with ComicBook.com, she talked more about her character's new powers.

"Obviously, this is different from the comic books," Cox began. "And I'm just really proud to have an indigenous director and indigenous people behind the camera as well, to be able to help make that cultural superhero power accurate and represented, and it's a definite different superpower than we're used to seeing. So I'm proud of that and I think it'll be very unique and special for the audience to see."

"Yeah, I wish I could say I did all the stunt work," she added in the interview. "But seriously, I did do a lot of stunt training for in pre-production and that helped as well. Having a stunt double as well. She was great. But, they didn't want me… The stunt coordinator didn't want me to do all of the stunts. And I totally understand because we don't want any injuries happening and holding up production. That would be tragic."

"But, having this stunt team was so fun to work with and I was able to learn the new choreography and the fights, new stuff every single day," she continued. "And I wasn't used to it, of course, but it looked great in the film. And then, you know, some days we learned choreography on the day of. But, it was so fun and challenging. Overall, it was a fun, tiring, experience doing stunt work."

Echo is being released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9th. The show will leave Hulu on April 9th.