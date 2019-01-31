Edgar Wright And Chris Miller Have A Suggestion For Who Marvel Studios Should Hire For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

As it stands now, the third entry into the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is still without a director. The production has had a tumultuous ride over the past half year in the wake of the firing of franchise architect James Gunn, leaving fans to speculate on who’ll end up filling the void.

Earlier today, Baby Driver director Edgar Wright made his suggestion on who should take hold of the reins Guardians 3 — and his suggestion is simple enough.

I’d like to throw in this suggestion too: @JamesGunn — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 28, 2019

“I’d like to throw in this suggestion too: @JamesGunn,” the filmmaker said in response to a fan’s earlier tweet. This afternoon, @FakeNewsMags tweeted at both Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios pleading them to hire Wright, Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi, or Into The Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to direct the flick.

Shortly after Wright suggested Marvel Studios re-hire Gunn, Miller himself spoke up with his own opinion on Gunn, saying the Slither alum would “be a good fit tonally.”

He would be a good fit tonally — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 28, 2019

Since Gunn’s dismissal, the project has been in a sort of development hell while Marvel Studios decides what to do with the production. As recent as the Golden Globes, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the movie was still something the studio planned to produce.

“Guardians will happen. When, where, how? For a later time,” Feige added.

In the same line of questioning, Feige admitted he “really, really enjoyed” Warner Brothers’ Aquaman and is happy for Gunn to have gotten a job penning the script to WB’s Suicide Squad 2.

“I went to see Aquaman last night and I really, really enjoyed it. And you know me, I’ve always supported [them],” admitted Feige. “I don’t see a rivalry, I see cool films being made. And one thing you know about James Gunn, he makes cool films.”

Who do you think should direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? If not Wright or Miller, who else is on your want list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or hit up @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 currently has no release date. Upcoming Marvel Studios movies scheduled for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.