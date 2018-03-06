Edgar Wright Wants Anna Kendrick To Play Marvel’s Squirrel Girl

Not too long ago the notion of Actress Anna Kendrick as Marvel’s Squirrel Girl started circulating around the internet, and fans even got a glimpse of what the character might look like if she were to actually make it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now Edgar Wright has thrown his opinion into the mix via Twitter, where he pointed out just how many of his friends have made the transition to the land of superheroes.

In Scott Pilgrim: Superman, Cap America, Human Torch, Punisher, Cap Marvel, Lego Robin & The Atom. Get @AnnaKendrick47 a Squirrel Girl film. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 4, 2016

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was released back in 2010, and while it didn’t set the box office on fire, it has remained a cult favorite. The film was loaded with talent, as you can see from Wright’s tweet. Chris Evans (Captain America, Human Torch), Brandon Routh (Superman, The Atom), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Thomas Jane (The Punisher), and Michael Cera (Lego Robin) were all featured in the film, and have since gone on to occupy a role in a superhero film, and Wright feels it’s time for Kendrick to get the same opportunity.

After his initial tweet, the two carried on a conversation about what the movie should be about, and who she should fight. I’ve included the tweets below.

@AnnaKendrick47 In this movie you have to fight all those other characters. Deal? — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 4, 2016

@edgarwright So I have to fight (defeat) seven previous characters… Any movie suggestions for inspo?? — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) August 4, 2016

@AnnaKendrick47 The one where George Michael & Max Fischer have a fight. I forget the name. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 4, 2016

As of now, there are no known official plans for Squirrel Girl to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but you never know. Stranger things have happened.