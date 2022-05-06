Elizabeth Olsen Hasn't Seen Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Yet, Reveals Why She Didn't Watch at Premiere

✖

The cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to invade The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon this week, with Elizabeth Olsen joining the host to talk about her role as Wanda Maximoff in the film. During the interview, which aired last night, the actor revealed that she has not yet seen the movie, and did not watch it when she was at the premiere screening. While many actors won't watch movies that they appear in, because they don't want to watch themselves act, Olsen said that isn't the case for her. Instead, she just can't watch with a huge audience, or she worries about fan reactions the entire time.

So far, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has strong reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score hovering around 85%. It has consistently scored as one of the most anticipated films of 2022 in polls of moviegoers.

"It was amazing to have a premiere in front of fans," Olsen told Fallon, adding, "I don't watch them...I haven't seen it. I do watch myself, but I just decided I can't watch these Marvel movies at a premiere anymore. Every time, I just watch it and I look around me and I'm like, 'Well, it's our first flop.' Every time. I saw Avengers: Endgame, and I looked around me and I said 'It's our first flop.' And so I just decided I don't want to put myself through this experience again. I'll see it at some point."

Check out the video here; she talks about this around the 5-minute mark.

You can see the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6.