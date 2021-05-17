Scarlet Witch Actress Elizabeth Olsen Photo Bombs Captain America Anthony Mackie at MTV Movie & TV Awards

✖

The MTV Movies & TV Awards are now underway, effectively ending the 2021 film awards season. Now that more and more people are getting fully vaccinated in the wake of the global COVID pandemic, celebs and members of the press have descended upon the Hollywood Palladium to celebrate. The celebration happened to include a miniature Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion between WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie.

Mackie was in the middle of an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz when Olsen hit the red carpet to photobomb her fellow Marvel star.

.@AnthonyMackie + Elizabeth Olsen = this adorable #MTVAwards moment that I'm fully in my feels over & will be watching on repeat forever and ever and ever. pic.twitter.com/6SJXzBsiy0 — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

So far tonight, both Olsen and Mackie have both walked away with a handful of awards. Olsen's won for Best Performance in a Show and Best Fight while Mackie's has won the Golden Popcorn for Best Hero and Best Duo, alongside The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan.

“[The decision] came about sort of as the series was launching, but it was something we were thinking about even as we were making it — not because we think, ‘Oh my God, it’s so great,’ but because it does feel a bit more dramatic than some of our typical stuff,” Marvel producer Nate Moore previously said of WandaVision's awards hopes. “As this is sort of our first foray into television, even if it’s Disney+, we thought [the category placement] was appropriate for what the show is trying to tackle.”

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

Cover photo by Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS