MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners 2021: Here Are the Nominees
This year's MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here, essentially putting an endcap on the awards season for the year. This year's ceremony is actually split across two nights, with the award reveals for film and television coming Sunday, May 16th, while the awards from unscripted and reality television programming are hosted Monday, May 17th. Ceremonies on both nights are being held at the Hollywood Palladium, and are being simulcast on MTV.
Saturday Night Live alumnus Leslie Jones is hosting Sunday's event, which starts broadcasting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.
I’m hosting TONIGHT, y’all!!! Make sure you catch the #MTVAwards LIVE at 9pm on @MTV!! 🍿@MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/uDAcgRQIPy— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) May 16, 2021
WandaVision has the most nominations out of any other project involved in the ceremony. The six categories the Marvel Studios show is nominated in include Best Show, Best Performance in a Show (Elizabeth Olsen), Best Hero (Teyonah Parris), Best Villain (Agatha Harkness/Kathryn Hahn), and Best Musical Moment for "Agatha All Along."
Disney is also hard at work at an Emmys "For Your Consideration" campaign for the Disney+ show, pushing it hard as a limited series in a whole host of categories.
Keep scrolling to see the entire list of nominees for this year's awards.
Best Movie
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Promising young Woman
- Soul
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Best Performance in a Movie
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
- Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie)
Best Performance in a Show
- Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
- Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Best Comedic Performance
- Eric Andre (Bad Trip)
- Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
- Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Hero
- Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
- Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984)
- Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
- Teyonah Parris (WandaVision)
- Jack Quaid (The Boys)
Best Villain
- Aya Cash (The Boys)
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
- Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Ewan McGregor (Birds of Prey)
Best Kiss
- Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks)
- Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Lil Collins and Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris)
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison (Never Have I Ever)
- Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton)
Most Frightened Performance
- Simona Brown (Behind Her Eyes)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)
- Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
- Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Bly Manor)
- Vince Vaughn (Freaky)
Best Fight
- "Final Funhouse Fight" (Birds of Prey)
- "Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront" (The Boys)
- "Finale House Fight" (Cobra Kai)
- "Wanda vs. Agatha" (WandaVision)
- "Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf" (Zack Snyder's Justice League)
Best Breakthrough Performance
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia)
- Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
- Paul Mescal (Normal People)
- Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
Best Duo
- Barb and Star (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar)
- Borat and Tutar Sagdiyev (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Din Djarin and Grogu (The Mandalorian)
- Emily Cooper and Mindy Chen (Emily in Paris)
- Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Best Musical Moment
- "Brown Skin Girl" (Black is King)
- "Wildest Dreams" (Bridgerton)
- "I Wanna Rock" (Cobra Kai)
- "Edge of Great" (Julie and the Phantoms)
- "Stand by Me" (Love and Monsters)
- "Lost in the Wild" (The Kissing Booth 2)
- "Beginning, Middle, End" (To All the Boys: Always and Forever)
- "Agatha All Along" (WandaVision)
