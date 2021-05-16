MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners 2021: Here Are the Nominees

This year's MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here, essentially putting an endcap on the awards season for the year. This year's ceremony is actually split across two nights, with the award reveals for film and television coming Sunday, May 16th, while the awards from unscripted and reality television programming are hosted Monday, May 17th. Ceremonies on both nights are being held at the Hollywood Palladium, and are being simulcast on MTV.

Saturday Night Live alumnus Leslie Jones is hosting Sunday's event, which starts broadcasting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

WandaVision has the most nominations out of any other project involved in the ceremony. The six categories the Marvel Studios show is nominated in include Best Show, Best Performance in a Show (Elizabeth Olsen), Best Hero (Teyonah Parris), Best Villain (Agatha Harkness/Kathryn Hahn), and Best Musical Moment for "Agatha All Along."

Disney is also hard at work at an Emmys "For Your Consideration" campaign for the Disney+ show, pushing it hard as a limited series in a whole host of categories.

