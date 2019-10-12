Elizabeth Olsen Teases WandaVision Debuting the Scarlet Witch

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to take shape as characters move on to different status quo, new characters are set to arrive, and and many of the old guard are set to be phased out. And while Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, as fans know them, are unlikely to continue, there’s a whole new group of characters that were teased in Avengers: Endgame. Part of that revolves around characters like Wanda Maximoff evolving and possibly becoming more and more like her comic book counterpart..

While speaking with BuzzFeed, actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed new details about the upcoming Marvel Studios series WandaVision, set to premiere on Disney+ in 2021, and how it will make her character much more like the Scarlet Witch that comic fans recognize.

“We’ve never referred to her as ‘the Scarlet Witch’ on camera before,” Olsen said. “She’s always just been Wanda. And this is that opportunity and it’s a big character deep dive. It’s going to be a really exciting and I think satisfying show for fans.”

The first poster for the series teased at the character finally adopting her comic accurate moniker, and she humorously admitted that she didn’t notice the hidden Easter egg in the D23 artwork.

Olsen also supported Captain Marvel star Brie Larson’s desire to see an all-female Marvel Studios project.

“I think people really love these characters,” Olsen said. “I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they’re funny and they’re talented. And so are all the women. And to give them more screentime, I think, would be a huge impact because comics aren’t just for boys who want to watch other big boys.”

Larson said earlier this week that she and some of her co-stars have pushed Marvel boss Kevin Feige to consider an A-Force movie.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson said in an interview with Variety. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

WandaVision is set to debut in the Spring of 2021.