Emily Blunt Has Reportedly Met With Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to expand in a major way as a lot of new characters are scheduled to debut on the big screen and in brand new Disney+ series over the next few years. And while there is no shortage of A-list stars in Marvel Studios‘ multiple franchises, they are always looking to add talented names to their substantial roster. One brand new rumor indicates that Marvel could be looking to recruit one of the biggest names in action and adventure flicks who has also become a major name in family films, as it sounds like Emily Blunt could join the MCU.

A new report from Murphy’s Multiverse indicates that Blunt has met with Marvel Studios while filming her upcoming action film Jungle Cruise, which she stars in alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

There’s no word on if anything actually came from the meeting with Marvel, whether Blunt was formally offered a role, or if discussions are ongoing; there’s also a chance that the two parties couldn’t come to an immediate agreement. Blunt is also one of Hollywood’s most highly sought-after franchise stars, having starred in Mary Poppins Returns and the upcoming Jungle Book, while also appearing in intense genre projects such as A Quiet Place and its sequel, The Girl on the Train, Edge of Tomorrow, and Looper.

Blunt could have a franchise on her hands after the success of Mary Poppins Returns, and the actress recently expressed a desire to come back for a sequel.

“She’s completely bizarre and unknowable. What I love about her is really what [author P.L.] Travers said about her: ‘In order to fly, you need something solid to take off from.’ And I love that about her. Practical, yet magical,” Blunt explained to CBS News. “But yet, what I really like about her is the great mystery. She doesn’t reveal her inner workings to anybody, so you have no idea who she is, where she’s come from. And she’s completely eccentric, batty, weird, funny, very vain.”

Time will tell if Blunt will finally take the plunge into the Marvel Cinematic Universe; fans can next see her in A Quiet Place: Part II, premiering in theaters on March 20th.