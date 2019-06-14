Endgame Plot Twist: Old Captain America Spotted at Peggy Carter’s Civil War Funeral

The timelines stemming from Avengers: Endgame have been confusing a lot of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The repercussions of creating alternate timelines have not yet been revealed, but they definitely exist. None of the new timelines have been more debated than the one created by Steve Rogers’ choice to stay in the past and live a life with Peggy Carter, essentially creating his own happily ever after. While one side of the filmmaking team claims this is a new timeline, the other half says it was what happened all along. New evidence might point toward the latter half being in the right.

It is known that Peggy Carter married someone in the years which followed Steve Rogers plunging a ship into the ice and freezing for 70 years. Writers of Endgame, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, claim that man was always Steve Rogers, but after he defeated Thanos and went back in time (which is not the argument made by directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo).

“It was always our intention that he was the father of those two children. But again, there are time travel loopholes for that,” McFeely said in May. This would mean there were two of Steve Rogers for a large amount of time. One of those times appears to have been Peggy Carter’s funeral seen in Captain America: Civil War. It is known Steve Rogers was carrying Peggy’s casket from the front end, but now it looks as if older Steve Rogers might be bringing up the rear on that effort.

Check out the photo below, which will inevitably lead to more debate, as we can’t see the front of this man’s face, but it may be the back of his head.

This would of course mean that Steve Rogers and his older counterpart were in the same place at the same time. Why they did not talk or interact would then be a mystery, but the older Steve Rogers would remember attending it as his younger self which might keep him from altering the timeline by prompting any new interaction which could change things.

Do you think Steve Rogers is actually the father to Peggy’s two kids and the husband mentioned all along? Or are you of the belief that Captain America created a new timeline and never married Peggy and therefore did not kiss his niece? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.