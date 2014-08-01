Epic Marvel Fan Art Shows Will Poulter as Guardians of the Galaxy's Adam Warlock

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is almost finished filming and the film is expected to introduce us to a bevy of new characters. One of those new characters is the iconic Marvel Comics hero Adam Warlock. The character was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and will make his big screen debut this time around. Director James Gunn cast Maze Runner star Will Poulter in the role for the third film in the franchise and while we haven't seen what he could look like as the character some fans have been doing designing some cool concepts for his debut. This time the fan art comes from Spdrmnkyxxii on Instagram.

Spdrmnkyxxii transforms the actor into Adam Warlock and it's a pretty interesting concept. The design features Poulter's head and he's met with gold highlights and a celestial styled body. I imagine that the character will look pretty different than this in live action, but it gives a good idea of what we could get. You can check out the fan art below!

When The Suicide Squad director finishes up with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he will more than likely focus on Peacemaker's second season as well as other DC Comics projects. Gunn recently said as much in a recent interview with Variety. So, you can expect Gunn's tenure with Warner Bros. and the DCEU to continue for the foreseeable future.

"I think I pretty much have decided that after I'm done with Guardians, I'm going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind's made up on that," Gunn confirmed with Variety. "Not all the shows that we're dealing with are things that I'm going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 23rd, 2023, with the original cast set to return. The film will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Elizabeth Debecki as Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Chukwudi Iwuji in an undisclosed role. Not much is currently known about the film, but we're sure it'll be another amazing film from the mind of James Gunn.

What do you think of Will Poulter playing Adam Warlock? Are you excited to see the third Guardians of the Galaxy film? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!