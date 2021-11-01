Eternals: Kit Harington On Black Knight Future, Jon Snow Comparisons

Playing a key role on Game of Thrones seems like a role that could define an actor throughout their career, especially if it’s as popular and talked about as Kit Harington’s Jon Snow. When the HBO series ended, Harington quickly went on to nab another major role. This time, he would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dane Whiteman in the Eternals movie, debuting as a human character who goes on to become the Black Knight, according to the pages of Marvel Comics. At a glance, the role may seem similar to that of his noble character from the Night’s Watch but Harington is excited to explore their deeper differences.

“It’s the first time Marvel have spoken to me about any character,” Harington told ComicBook.com, as seen in the interview video above. “And this character, obviously there’s a lot you can read on the internet about who he is or what his background is. As far as this movie goes, he’s a human who’s in love with Sersi and represents humanity. You know, as far as any future goes, I can’t really comment on that, but I don’t think there’s any… I actually think there’s quite a big difference between him and Jon Snow. There’s not a lot of similarity there, which if there had been too much, I probably wouldn’t have been interested.”

When it was announced Harington would portray Dane at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2019, Marvel fans all had a that-makes-sense reaction to the casting. Harington knows a thing or two about dressing in dark knight’s garb and wielding a sword. However, aside from the actor portraying them, Jon Snow and Dane Whitman seem to simultaneously have a lot and very little in common. Jon Snow has been adopted into a family leading Winterfell and ready to face the Lannister army of King’s Landing, truly having been born as the rightful heir to the throne. Dane Whitman has been born into a lineage which has wielded the Ebony Blade for centuries, using it to assert their beliefs while fighting off the corruption that comes with using the weapon for too long.

Should that Marvel Comics destiny of becoming the Black Knight be fulfilled for Harington in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is ready to throw on the brown leather bomber jacket and do whatever it takes to honor that MCU family’s history. “I’m ready to rock any outfit,” Harington said. “Whatever you want to put me in, you put me in.”

Are you excited to see Harington in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Marvel’s Eternals hits theaters on November 5.