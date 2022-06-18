The Eternals' Secret Weapon Against the X-Men in Judgment Day Is Thanos' Grand-Uncle

A war between the X-Men and Eternals is about to erupt in the pages of A.X.E.: Judgment Day, and The Eternals have a secret weapon up their sleeve to secure victory. Judgment Day is this year's major crossover event featuring the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals from writer Kieron Gillen (Immortal X-Men, Eternals) and artist Valerio Schiti (Empyre, S.W.O.R.D.). When the Eternals discover mutants have conquered immortality, they declare war, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes caught in the middle. One of the Eternals unleashed to help tip the scales in their favor is Uranos the Undying, the grand-uncle to Thanos.

Uranos the Undying has been imprisoned for millions of years, which shows just how desperate the Eternals are to defeat the X-Men. Uranos is put in charge of leading the attack against the mutant planet of Arakko, setting up a climactic confrontation against the X-Men Red roster of Storm, Magneto, Sunspot, Abigail Brand, Vulcan, Cable, Manifold, and Thunderbird. Readers of Gillen's Eternals will remember Uranos from Eternals: The Heretic, which helped lay the groundwork for the character's return.

"The Eternals are the aggressors here," Gillen explained to Popverse. "This is the Eternals about to go to war. You get to see the prime Eternals building their armories, working out how they're going to kill people, various plans and kidnappings, and the good Eternals perhaps being a bit more lost. It's preparation for war. That's what it is. I think that's the best way of describing it, as well as being also a really good restatement of what's going on in the Eternals. Because if you haven't read issues one to 12, this is like, 'OK, I don't know anything about Eternals. I don't know, why would [they] be going to war? Who are they even?' It's that as well. This is the preparation of the war happening and everything you need to know going in."

Marvel released a piece of teaser artwork for A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 featuring Uranos. It includes the line, "You will see what Uranos the Undying can do with one hour." He has a physical resemblance to his grand-nephew the Mad Titan and is just as imposing in Schiti's artwork. The teaser ends with, "This July, the Eternals' secret weapon will bring judgment upon the X-Men.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Letters by VC's CLAYTON COWLES

Cover by MARK BROOKS & SABINE RICH

On Sale 7/20