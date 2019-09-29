New The Eternals Set Photos Tease Adventure to Babylon

The latest set photos for Marvel’s The Eternals seem to tease an adventure into Babylon. Having been in principal photography for several weeks by now, production will reportedly switch to the Canary Islands in the coming weeks, a location where a massive Babylonian set is currently being constructed. The snapshots come from Marvel super sleuth @dark_spidey1987 (via @eternals2020), and appear to show a massive blue gate embellished with gold trim being constructed. If you think back to your world cultures class, you might recognize the set-piece as Babylon’s Ishtar Gate, one of the most prominent pieces built in the ancient city.

set is still being built in the Canary Islands, but this features massive gates. Decorated with lions and snakes. Apparently the valley is standing in for Persia: the entrance to Babylon. The world’s first empire that featured GODS. pic.twitter.com/Bky9TVkYGa — Secrets of ETERNALS (@eternals2020) September 28, 2019

Taking the storyline back to Babylon — which existed from 1800 B.C. until it was abandoned in the year 1,000 — would confirm the idea Eternals takes place long before any other movie in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It really is about the beginnings of the Marvel universe, so we’re telling a story…he [Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige] says spans thousands of years,” Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani told members of the press at D23. “Before, you know, Captain America was the oldest member we’ve seen and now, it’s going to be way, way, way back so it really going to be the building blocks of the MCU.”

Joining Nanjiani (Kingo) on the cast for The Eternals are Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Chloé Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

The Eternals bows November 6, 2020.

