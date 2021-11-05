Eternals: Twitter Pokes Fun at Kevin Feige After His Reaction to Chloe Zhao’s Practical Locations

Twitter loves to have their fun and today's target of some good-natured jokes is Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige. Film fans are poking fun at the producer after his reaction to some of the footage shot by Chloé Zhao for Eternals. This comes only a few days after Zhao became the second woman in history to win Best Director at the Academy Awards for helming Nomadland. Zhao fought to use practical locations for Eternals and considering most of Marvel's scenery is done via green screen, it's not a huge surprise to learn Feige was impressed.

"And I had to keep saying, 'This is right out of a camera; there’s no VFX work to this at all,'" Feige shared. "Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and mist coming up from the shore on this giant cliffside — really impressive stuff," Feige explained that he began to get a better sense of Zhao's style once he watched Nomadland. "Oh! That is not just what she wanted to bring to Marvel," he recalled. "This is a signature style."

Many people have taken to Twitter today to joke about Feige's reaction to Zhao's work, basically poking fun at the fact that he was so amazed by real locations. Others were quick to come to the producer's defense, but it's clear that most of these posts were just having a little fun at Feige's expense. No one is denying the man is amazing at his job! You can check out some of the tweets below...