Eternals: Twitter Pokes Fun at Kevin Feige After His Reaction to Chloe Zhao’s Practical Locations
Twitter loves to have their fun and today's target of some good-natured jokes is Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige. Film fans are poking fun at the producer after his reaction to some of the footage shot by Chloé Zhao for Eternals. This comes only a few days after Zhao became the second woman in history to win Best Director at the Academy Awards for helming Nomadland. Zhao fought to use practical locations for Eternals and considering most of Marvel's scenery is done via green screen, it's not a huge surprise to learn Feige was impressed.
"And I had to keep saying, 'This is right out of a camera; there’s no VFX work to this at all,'" Feige shared. "Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and mist coming up from the shore on this giant cliffside — really impressive stuff," Feige explained that he began to get a better sense of Zhao's style once he watched Nomadland. "Oh! That is not just what she wanted to bring to Marvel," he recalled. "This is a signature style."
Many people have taken to Twitter today to joke about Feige's reaction to Zhao's work, basically poking fun at the fact that he was so amazed by real locations. Others were quick to come to the producer's defense, but it's clear that most of these posts were just having a little fun at Feige's expense. No one is denying the man is amazing at his job! You can check out some of the tweets below...
Earth's Offerings
someone buy Kevin Feige a calendar of waterfalls and shit and just watch his head explode https://t.co/C2NyAqBR6L— Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) April 28, 2021
You Have to Laugh
Kevin Feige watching a movie shot on practical locations pic.twitter.com/tFI0sAja39— Jason Bailey PLUS (@jasondashbailey) April 28, 2021
Poor Kev
“It looks just like a real dog,” Kevin Feige says, as Chloe Zhao shows him an iPhone photo of a Labrador. A single silicate tear glistening in 8k drips down his exoskeleton.— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) April 28, 2021
A Whole New World
kevin feige when he steps out of his house and see that everything is practical and not cgi pic.twitter.com/k2gmV4ZtFB— carlos (@nightscanary) April 28, 2021
Ouch
has Kevin Feige ever seen a movie https://t.co/hyHCcuvTed— 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) April 28, 2021
Who Knew?
Kevin Feige suddenly learning you can shoot a sunset without green screen pic.twitter.com/MdvhemX6Mc— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) April 28, 2021
Counterpoint
So we dunking on Kevin Feige for......*checks notes* being amazed by cinematography work.
Not seeing a problem here.
Hell, if more studio heads were half as passionate about film as Feige is then we'd have a lot better movies.— Screwfacecapone (@screwfacecapone) April 28, 2021
Chloe Forever
People think they're ragging on Kevin Feige for being impressed with Chloe Zhao's work, but what they're really doing is undercutting her talent by implying it's nothing special and that anyone can do it.— Illjwamh (@illjwamh) April 28, 2021
All in Good Fun
They’re just having fun with him. Nothing serious. I don’t think there are too many people more loved than Kevin Feige on the internet. He doesn’t come up much since he’s mostly in the background but when he does it’s basically, “oh yeah I love and respect that guy’s talent.”— Reservoir Dog (@ReservoirDog316) April 28, 2021
In Conclusion
Ya'll making fun of Kevin Feige over his awe of Chloe Zhao, but ya'll know you're gonna be first in line to see ETERNALS. pic.twitter.com/tyW9DlFJGT— Joseph Nevin (@JosephGNevin) April 28, 2021