Evangeline Lilly Says The Wasp Has Most Comfortable Costume In Marvel Cinematic Universe

While being a superhero on the big screen is a pretty cool thing, actually wearing the costumes themselves can be a bit difficult, and that includes Evangeline Lilly‘s Wasp suit too.

Lilly’s Wasp suit is pretty impressive from a design standpoint, but evidently, it is also as comfortable as superhero costumes get, at least in the MCU, something Lilly revealed in a recent interview with NDTV.

“My suit I, I don’t know if this is true, but I believe my suit is the most comfortable of the MCU,” Lilly said. “I don’t know if it was just because I liked it so much, and I felt so cool in it and I really wanted to wear it. I slept in it, I ate in it, I bathed in it, I never took it off…ever. I’m very method (laughs).”

While it might be the most comfortable, it still had its drawbacks for Lilly.

“After a while, the only thing that was a bummer wearing the suit was I like to eat, and I like to eat in large quantities, and I’m in a very tight suit where I can barely breathe let alone eat,” Lilly said. “So I had to eat in tiny quantities all day, so that was irritating. I ate little bits of bee pollen all day and that’s all I can eat.”

Fans will get to see Lilly in action not only in Ant-Man and The Wasp but also in Avengers 4, and she had an amazing time on the set.

“I had so much fun on the Avengers 4 film set because they made it like a party,” Lilly says. “It was right around Christmas time and it was just like they had this tent set up with Christmas carols, with Christmas lights, and music, so every time we would be on set or walk off the set we’d walk into this really festive environment and I was surrounded by all these rock stars who are super cool people in real life and we all got to know each other. Robert Downey Jr. would have us to his tent for lunch and we’d all sit down and have lunch together.”

