Every Marvel Character That Appears In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Chinese Poster: Dead And Alive

Avengers: Endgame is right around the corner, and a new poster gave us full confirmations of who is alive after Avengers: Infinity War and who ended up as space dust after Thanos wiped out half the universe. Most of the characters had already been confirmed in some way or another, though it is handy having them all in one place, and the poster did feature one big surprise. If you need a quick rundown about who is dead and who is alive, you’ve come to the right place.

Infinity War gave fans one heck of a cliffhanger, showing their favorite heroes gone with a snap of Thanos’ fingers. Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have said that this movie will be different in both tone and spirit from Infinity War, and that was ultimately the reason they chose to split this opus into two movies.

“I will say that the movie is definitely unique in tone,” Joe Russo said. “It has its own spirit that’s different than Infinity War, which is why I was keen for us to separate the movies. Of course, we’re handing off narratives and it’s been serialized over 22 movies. But, it’s different tonally than Infinity War and it is told from a different point of view. It was important for us in our minds as film directors to separate those two because we do not want to make the same movie twice, and ways that you can differentiate films are through tone and point of view.”

We’re definitely hoping the vibe is a bit happier here than it was in Infinity War, mostly relating to losing half of our favorite heroes. We imagine we might lose a few, but hopefully more survive this time around than perish.

Thanos

Status: Alive

The villain who started all this looms large over the heroes that survived Avengers: Infinity War, though we aren’t sure what his role will be here. Will he be the classic antagonist we saw in Infinity War, or will he end up teaming up with the heroes after someone else presents an even bigger threat, like in the comics? We’ll have to wait and see, but either way, Thanos will be a huge part Endgame.

Iron Man

Status: Alive

The MCU’s Godfather as it were Iron Man stands at the top of the Avengers lineup here, and his arc seems to form one of the most emotional parts of Endgame, at least from the trailers. We see Irn Man stranded in space running low on oxygen and other reserves are completely gone. Stark’s sweet message to Pepper Potts gives the impression that this could be his swan song, but we won’t know for sure until the movie finally hits theaters.

Black Widow

Status: Alive

On the left side of Tony is Black Widow, who has been a critical part of the Avengers as long as anyone. As we’ve seen in the footage so far, Widow is the one who finds Clint Barton (Hawkeye) and brings him back into the fold, after what we can only guess was the loss of his family thanks to the decimation. Widow can also be seen showing off her skill with a gun in the trailer, and while bullets won’t stop Thanos, we know the super spy will find some way to take him down.

Ant-Man

Status: Alive

At the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp, Ant-Man found himself stuck in the Quantum Realm as the rest of his friends and allies disintegrated into dust. He somehow finds his way out of there and back at Avengers HQ from the trailers, and we’re hoping the Quantum Realm will feature some sort of way to combat Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet’s universe splitting work.

War Machine

Status: Alive

Last we saw of War Machine he was dishing out tons of damage against Outriders but ended up on the ground like all of the other Avengers as Thanos assembled all of the Infinity Stones. This time around War Machine is getting some upgraded armor, and we’re sure he has a few other tricks up his sleeve to help even the odds for the rematch.

Hawkeye

Status: Alive

Hawkeye was last seen in Captain America: Civil War after being sprung from The Raft by Captain America after siding against the Sokovia Accords in the film. Since then it seems he’s made a deal with the government if that ankle bracelet is any indication, but we have a feeling his family ended up being victims of Thanos’ finger snap, causing him to adopt his new Ronin look.

Okoye

Status: Alive

Okoye threw down alongside Black Widow and Scarlet Witch against Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War, and while they were successful in that battle, Okoye, unfortunately, lost the King she protected after Black Panther faded out of existence. Now she will assemble with the remaining heroes to see if they can defeat Thanos and bring him back into the world of the living, and we would not want to be the person who stands between her and making that happen.

Captain Marvel

Status: Alive

Captain Marvel made her Endgame debut in the post-credits sequence of her solo film, showing that she does, in fact, respond to the pager that Nick Fury set off in Avengers: Infinity War. She’s not going to be happy once she learns that Thanos snapped him out of existence, and the Avengers will need all of her firepower to have a chance to set things right.

Shuri

Status: Dead

Fans actually thought that Shuri got away alive after the decimation hit. Sure she was still missing but so was Ant-Man and we later found out he was okay, but alas, that was not the case, and Shuri is one of the heroes lost to Thanos’ universe changing finger snap. Wakanda not only lost Black Panther but also their brightest star Shuri, and that’s got to be a hard pill to swallow.

Vision

Status: Dead

Vision didn’t meet his end after the finger snap like most heroes. Instead, he was killed twice. The first time was at his behest by Scarlet Witch, taking the Mind Stone out of his head and destroying it. Thanos couldn’t get to them in time but then used the Time Stone to rewind time and take the stone for himself, killing Vision once more. That’s got to be the roughest death yet for an Avenger.

Winter Soldier

Status: Dead

One of the first heroes to fall after the Thanos decimation began, Winter Soldier faded out of existence right in front of Captain America’s eyes, and it hit Cap hard. Bucky has been by his side in some form or fashion since back in World War II, so you can understand why this was a gut punch to the hero. Here’s hoping we get to see him come back around after Endgame.

Black Panther

Status: Dead

One of the biggest surprises amongst the deaths in Infinity War has to be Black Panther, who was just coming off of a $1 billion dollar debut before Infinity War hit theaters. Now, we know a sequel is happening, so odds are by the end credits we’ll see Black Panther alive once more, but it was still a shock to the system that they went this way in the first place.

Mantis

Status: Dead

Mantis met her end after the finger snap as well, though unlike some of the others on this list her death didn’t occur on Earth. She was with the other members of the Guardians on Titan with Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man in tow as well when she faded from existence. She was the key factor in the team almost taking out Thanos in that fight until Star-Lord went and mucked it all up, and we hope we get to see her make a return to the living once more.

Star-Lord

Status: Dead

Speaking of Star-Lord, he came out of Infinity War a bit rougher than others. Sure he died like the rest of his allies, but even before that, he had to make some tough choices. From shooting Gamora (he did, it was bubbles instead) to losing his cool against Thanos and knocking him out of his stupor when the group almost had the Gauntlet off his hand, it wasn’t the smoothest of outings for the hero, not to mention actually losing Gamora in the process. If the other heroes can bring him and the other ones lost back, perhaps he can have another shot at taking Thanos down.

Gamora

Status: Dead

Unlike many on this list, Gamora didn’t lose her life to the decimation. In her case, the death was much more personal, as Thanos sacrificed her and pushed her over a cliff to obtain the Soul Stone. He succeeded, but by movie’s end we do see a young Gamora within the Soul Stone talking to Thanos, so perhaps there’s some hope she will find a way back.

Nick Fury

Status: Dead

One of the most memorable scenes in Infinity War came towards the end, as in the post-credits sequence he is seen fading out of existence thanks to the finger snap heard around the world. Before he completely faded away though he managed to activate the pager that Captain Marvel gave him, calling in some reinforcements to hopefully turn the tide.

Scarlet Witch

Status: Dead

Scarlet Witch took down plenty of Outriders before she faded away, but she had already lost so much before that, as she held Vision in her arms. Vision had the Mind Stone removed by Thanos after she had already tried to take it and destroy at Vision’s request first, so not only did she have to kill him, but then she had to watch it undone and done once more at the hands of Thanos.

Spider-Man

Status: Dead

Perhaps the most heartbreaking death was Spider-Man’s, as his death was more prolonged than the other heroes and was far more personal, telling Tony he didn’t want to die before fading as Tony hugged him. All the feels there, but with Spider-Man: Far From Home right around the corner we are assuming he will make the trip back to the living, but you never know right?

Falcon

Status: Dead

Captain America lost two of his friend during Infinity War, as not only did Bucky fall but his friend Falcon fell to Thanos as well. Falcon came onboard in Captain America: Winter Soldier, and quickly became a vital part of the Avengers. He sided with Cap during Civil War and ended up being sprung from the Raft with Hawkeye after being arrested, and since then has been running operations with Cap, Scarlet Witch, and Black Widow. Now he’s part of the lost heroes, but hopefully, we’ll see him fly once again in the future.

Doctor Strange

Status: Dead

Doctor Strange was another surprising loss, especially since he was the Guardian of the Time Stone and ended up handing it over to Thanos despite saying that was the last thing that could happen. Granted, that was after he glimpsed all of those possible futures, so perhaps this was the only way for the heroes to win. If that’s the case, we can’t really be mad at him.

Drax

Status: Dead

One of the heroes who fought Thanos on Titan, Drax met his end after Thanos finger snapped half the universe out of existence, and that’s got to sting all the more. Drax has hated Thanos ever since the mad titan took his family from him, and he’s wanted nothing but revenge ever since. We’re hoping at some point Drax gets his wish.

Groot

Status: Dead

Groot also lost his life in the decimation, but it wasn’t before he contributed to the heroes’ big stand in Wakanda. Groot forged the handle to Thor’s new weapon Stormbreaker, allowing Thor to survive in the process and channel his power to one of the coolest entrances and standoffs in MCU movie history. Granted, he should have aimed for the head, but that’s not Groot’s fault now is it!

Wong

Status: Alive

Wong was last seen in during the throwdown outside of Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, where fans first meet many of the Black Order. Wong joins up with Iron Man, Doctor Strange (or the two wizards to Tony), Spider-Man, and Bruce Banner to attempt to take them down, and we know Wong stayed behind to protect the Sanctorum after the other heroes departed. While Doc Strange isn’t going to be able to help at the moment, we know Wong will come through.

Rocket Raccoon

Status: Alive

Rocket was one of the only Guardians of the Galaxy members to survive the decimation, losing his best buddy Groot in the process. While his team might be gone, he isn’t taking that lying down, and will do whatever he has to to make sure the Avengers beat Thanos and bring his friends back, and yes, that will probably involve him making something that goes Kaboom.

Nebula

Status: Alive

Rocket wasn’t the only member of the Guardians to survive though, as Nebula also made it through. She learned what happened to Gamora alongside Star-Lord though, so she had already lost before the other heroes faded away. Now it seems she will work alongside Tony Stark in their effort to get off of Titan and back to the other heroes, and we’re hoping they find a way to make it happen.

Valkyrie

Status: Alive

One of the other big surprises from the newest poster was the confirmation that Valkyrie is alive and well. Her fate was in question after Thanos and his Black Order took out many Asgardians at the beginning of Infinity War. It seems Valkyrie made it out alive, and now we hope she makes it to the other heroes so she can help in their last stand against Thanos.

The Hulk

Status: Alive

In Infinity War fans only saw the Hulk briefly at the beginning of Infinity War, as the rest of the movie featured Bruce Banner in his human form after the Hulk refused to come back out. For Endgame, though it seems we will see the Hulk once more, but promotional art suggests that we will see some sort of merging of the two personalities to form a brilliant and immensely powerful Hulk, and we can’t wait to see him in action.

Thor

Status: Alive

Last we saw of Thor he was throwing Stormbreaker into Thanos’ chest. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as right in front of him Thanos told him he should’ve aimed for the head and snapped his fingers, taking half the universe out of the equation. Now Thor will have to pick himself up and join the others in trying to set things right, and we do hope they can.

Captain America

Status: Alive

Last but certainly not least is Captain America, who had to watch several friends fade away after Thanos waved them out of existence. Now it is up to Cap and the remaining Avengers as well as some new allies to figure out a plan to get their friends back, and they will do whatever it takes to make it happen. Some are thinking this could be Cap’s final film, sending off the character in some big emotional way. That would surely make an impression, but we’re holding out hope this isn’t the last we’ll ever see of Captain America.