Every MCU Infinity Saga Movie Now in One Collection

The Infinity Saga has reached its conclusion within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Launching in 2008 with Iron Man, Marvel Studios would drop a total 23 movies including characters such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Widow, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and even Korg and Miek. One movie birthed a massive universe which culminated in Avengers: Endgame (the biggest movie of all-time at the worldwide box office) and was followed up on in epilogue form for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, each of those movies are available on blu-ray and can be compiled into one epic Infinity Saga collection.

An official collection of the Infinity Saga loaded with bonus features is expected to be released, including all of the Marvell Studios films from Phase 1-3. “If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include- I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a Q&A with Empire Magazine. “And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you.”

However, with Spider-Man: Far From Home being released on blu-ray on Tuesday, each of the individual films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now available. Check out the complete collection of films below!

There has been a lot of talk about deleted scenes from Marvel movies, and while not all of them have made the light of day, Feige has said he plans to make a box set for the Infinity Saga worthwhile among the many Marvel fans.

“I like sharing those scenes,” Feige noted of a deleted Endgame scene that was recently released. “And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

