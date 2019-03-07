Everyone Who's Died in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Included)

(Photo: Columbia Pictures) [Spoiler alert: This article will discuss MAJOR plot points related to recent MCU releases such as Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame.] For more than a decade now, beginning with Robert Downey Jr.'s first Iron Man adventure, and continuing through 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have taught us to expect the unexpected, especially when it comes to death. Nobody but nobody is safe in an MCU film. Just ask ... Well, read on. (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) For now, let's just say that long before Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped superheroes dead in Avengers: Infinity War, and even more crime-fighters bought the farm, to so speak, in Avengers: Endgame, good guys such as The Avengers: Age of Ultron's Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) were being offed as if they were easily dismissed bad guys. The MCU landscape is brutal -- and we have the stats to back up that claim. (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) We have reviewed all 23 MCU films, and catalogued the stabbings, zappings, shootings and that one time in Captain America: The Winter Soldier that the guy got thrown in front of the truck. We’ve come up with more than 65 names of significant MCU characters that have bit the dust, sometimes literally. Some names are listed twice because the characters legitimately died twice. Overall, we found that the deaths start out slowly in the MCU movies, only one or two, here and there, and start piling up in Thor: Ragnarok. We also noticed that characters in the Thor and Black Panther movies get stabbed, like, a lot, and that Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts is more lethal than she looks. (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) We did not count the deaths of the Wakandan soldiers, Asgardian refugees, Thanos fighters and Battle of New York bystanders who perish sadly, but anonymously. Likewise, we did not count the deaths that proved to be faked, such as Nick Fury's in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Our list only includes the names of the dead-dead -- and, this is key, deaths we saw on screen. And, yes, characters that died in Infinity War's snap remain noted among the dead even if they were brought back in Endgame because they really were gone. Here, in chronological order, and including the fatality -- or fatalities -- from Spider-Man: Far From Home, is our grim rundown, a gallery of MCU characters meeting their makers -- and we don't mean Stan Lee and Jack Kirby:

Obadiah Stane, aka Iron Monger ('Iron Man') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)

In the climactic battle, Tony Stark's business partner-turned-foe (played by Jeff Bridges) gets blasted to death by the button-pushing Pepper Potts. prevnext

Ivan Vanko ('Iron Man 2') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)

First, the mad Russian scientist (played by Mickey Rourke) is knocked on his can by Iron Man and War Monger. Then he goes ka-blooey when his army of weaponized drones detonates. prevnext

Laufey ('Thor') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) In the Asgardian soap opera that is Thor, the King of the Frost Giants (played by Colm Feore) gets zapped, and then obliterated by Loki, his biological son, before Laufey can stab Odin, Loki's adoptive father. prevnext

Dr. Abraham Erskine ('Captain America: The First Avenger') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)

After transforming Steve Rogers from a zero to a superhero, the good doc (played by Stanley Tucci) is fatally shot by an undercover HYDRA agent, Heinz Kruger. prevnext

Heinz Kruger ('Captain America: The First Avenger') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Karma comes fast for Dr. Erskine's killer. The HYDRA heel (played by Richard Armitage) chomps down on a poison pill after being captured by Steve Rogers. prevnext

Phil Coulson ('The Avengers') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) In 2008's The Avengers, the SHIELD stalwart (played by Clark Gregg) gets shanked in the back by Loki, making Coulson the first prominent death in the Avengers movies. (Coulson is resurrected via Project TAHITI for TV's Agents of SHIELD, but has not returned to any MCU movies set in the present-day, and died again in Agents of SHIELD.) prevnext

Ellen Brandt ('Iron Man 3') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) A foot soldier in Aldrich Killian's Extremis army, Brandt (played by A Million Little Thing's Stephanie Szostak) is cooked, literally, when Tony Stark sets off a microwave-oven explosion in a Tennessee restaurant. prevnext

Eric Savin ('Iron Man 3') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) This veteran-turned-Extremis-powered henchman (played by James Badge Dale) is fatally blasted by Iron Man during a battle aboard Air Force One. prevnext

Maya Hansen ('Iron Man 3') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The smart-turned-kinda-bad-but-mostly-good scientist (played by Rebecca Hall) is shot by the thoroughly insane Aldich Killian after she threatens to kill herself with the Extremis virus in an attempt to keep Killian in check. prevnext

Aldrich Killian, aka the Mandarin ('Iron Man 3') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Give Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts another kill: With the help of an Iron Man arm, she blows up the already slightly-crispy scientist (played by Guy Pearce). prevnext

Frigga ('Thor: The Dark World') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) After showing off mad fighting skills, Thor and Loki's mom is stabbed by Malekith's hench-elf, Kurse. prevnext

Kurse ('Thor: The Dark World') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The transformed Dark Elf formerly known as Algrim (played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) is stabbed by Loki, who, in turn, is stabbed by the same protruding weapon. The wounded Loki ultimately wins by tricking Kurse to suck himself into a black hole. prevnext

Jasper Sitwell ('Captain America: The Winter Soldier') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entettainment)

In a scene that gives new meaning to the phrase, "thrown under the bus," Sitwell, a compromised HYDRA agent (played by Maximiliano Hernandez), is ripped from his car seat, and thrown in front of a passing truck by a Winter Soldier-ized Bucky Barnes. prevnext

Alexander Pierce ('Captain America: The Winter Soldier') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The diplomat-presenting snake (played by Robert Redford) is plugged twice by Nick Fury, and is left with enough oxygen to get out just two last words, "Hail, HYDRA." prevnext

Meredith Quill ('Guardians of the Galaxy') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) In a flashback to Earth circa 1988, Peter Quill's mother (played by Laura Haddock) flatlines from brain cancer (that we subsequently learn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was inflicted upon her by Peter's biological father, Ego). prevnext

Groot ('Guardians of the Galaxy') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) This is the first of two Groot deaths in this rundown. According to James Gunn, who directed the first two Guardians movies, the grown Groot really, truly did die in an act of self-sacrifice in Guardians of the Galaxy. The dancing baby Groot you see in the end-credit scene is not reincarnated Groot, Gunn says, but rather a new being, an offspring of Groot. prevnext

Strucker ('Avengers: Age of Ultron') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Called "HYDRA's No. 1 thug" by Cap, the imprisoned baddie (played by Thomas Kretschmann) is offed (off-screen) by an ironic Ultron, who scrawls the word "peace" on the cell wall. prevnext

Pietro Maximoff, aka Quicksilver ('Avengers: Age of Ultron') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) In the final battle with Ultron, the speedy one (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) dies in a hail of bullets that Hawkeye didn't see coming. prevnext

Ultron ('Avengers: Age of Ultron') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) This A.I., which is really one of a series of Tony Stark-developed devices, dies more than one death. The most impactful death comes when Wanda Maximoff, mourning the death of her twin, Pietro, rips out an Ultron's artificial heart. prevnext

Darren Cross, aka Yellowjacket ('Ant-Man') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Another smart guy gone bad, Cross (played by Corey Stoll) knows he's cooked when Ant-Man infiltrates his super-villain suit. prevnext

King T'Chaka ('Captain America: Civil War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) During a United Nations speech in Vienna, a terrorist blast kills the king of Wakanda (played by John Kani) -- and not even the future Black Panther, T'Chaka's son, T'Challa, can save him. prevnext

Peggy Carter ('Captain America: Civil War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Steve Rogers' World War II-era love (played as a young and old woman by Hayley Atwell) passes away off-screen of natural causes. Steve attends her memorial service. prevnext

The Ancient One ('Doctor Strange') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) During a fight in the mirror universe, the sorcerer (played by Tilda Swinton) gets stabbed by Kaecilius, kicked through a portal and sent plummeting to a New York City sidewalk. As an astral projection, she delivers a lovely speech about life and death, but back in the harsh reality of the ER, she's toast. In the time-traveling Avengers: Endgame, we see her alive and well in the past. prevnext

Ego ('Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) A Guardians-detonated bomb spells the end of the egotistical Celestial (played by Kurt Russell), who breaks up along with his home planet -- and in front of his far-from-heartbroken biological son, Peter Quill. prevnext

Yondu ('Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Peter Quill's father figure and "daddy" (played by Michael Rooker) dies as he sacrifices his own life to whisk Star-Lord away from Ego's doomed planet. prevnext

Jackson Brice ('Spider-Man: Homecoming') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Adrian Toomes' henchman (played by Logan Marshall-Green) is in for a shock when he announces he's leaving the Vulture's gang. prevnext

Odin ('Thor: Ragnaork') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The great god (played by Anthony Hopkins) sits his sons down for a nice talk before disintegrating into golden dust. prevnext

Volstagg and Fendral ('Thor: Ragnaork') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Two-thirds of Thor's loyal Warriors Three gang (played by Ray Stevenson, pictured on floor, left, and Zachary Levi, pictured on floor, right) are quickly dispatched with swords to the gut by Hela. prevnext

Hogun ('Thor: Ragnaork') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Amid a field of dead or dying Asgardian soldiers, the third and final member of the Warriors Three (played by Tadanobu Asano) gets speared by the ever-lethal Hela. prevnext

Skurge ('Thor: Ragnaork') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Hela's reluctant right-hand man (played by Karl Urban) also gets the projectile-through-the-upper-torso treatment after he disobeys the Goddess of Death. prevnext

Hela ('Thor: Ragnaork') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Asgard's ultimate baddie (played by Cate Blanchett) gets a sinking feeling just moments before being decimated by the world-destroyer, Surtur. prevnext

Surtur ('Thor: Ragnaork') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) When the demon plunges his sword into Asgard, it's curtains for him -- and for Asgard. prevnext

Linda ('Black Panther') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) In one of the cruelest deaths in the MCU, this crook (played by Nabiyah Be) is shot dead by her boyfriend, the infamous Erik Killmonger, when she is taken hostage by the couple's partner in crime, Ulysses Klaue. prevnext

N'Jobu ('Black Panther') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) In a flashback to the 1990s, we learn Killmonger's father (played by Sterling K. Brown) is fatally punctured by the Black Panther claws of his own brother, Wakanda's beloved King T'Chaka. prevnext

Ulysses Klaue ('Black Panther') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The MCU's one-armed arms dealer (played by Andy Serkis) is gunned down by Killmonger; his corpse delivered as a "gift" to the Wakandans. prevnext

Zuri ('Black Panther') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The wise Wakandan elder (played by Forest Whitaker) is impaled by an avenging Killmonger when Zuri steps into save T'Challa. prevnext

Erik Killmonger ('Black Panther') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Though the angry American (played by Michael B. Jordan) is impaled by T'Challa, it's Killmonger himself who gives the blade the fatal twist after expressing his wish to die as a free man. But is he really dead? prevnext

Heimdall ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) In a film filled from beginning to end with death, this warrior (played by Idris Elba) is the first major character to go -- impaled by Thanos aboard the Asgardians' ill-fated evacuation ship. Sadly, he gets no reprieve in Endgame. prevnext

Loki ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Following a vain, but valiant attempt to kill Thanos on the Asgardian ship, Thor's wayward brother (played by Tom Hiddleston) is choked out by the Mad Titan. While we glimpse a past version of Loki in Endgame, his Infinity War death is not undone in Endgame. prevnext

Ebony Maw ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The Black Order bad guy (played by Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) is sucked out into outer space by the quick-thinking, Doctor Strange-rescuing Iron Man and Spider-Man. prevnext

Gamora ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) In the cruelest homicide in the MCU, Gamora (played by Zoe Saldana) is thrown off a cliff on Vormir by her own father (by way of adoption), all so that Thanos can acquire the Soul Stone. By the end of Endgame, her past self from 2014 has entered the present-day timeline. prevnext

Cull Obsidian ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) During the battle of Wakanda, the Black Order killing machine (played by Terry Notary) is sent hurdling into the sky by the HulkBuster-wearing Bruce Banner en route to being blown to bits. prevnext

Proxima Midnight ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) As she goes in for the kill on a prone Black Widow, this Black Order member (played by Carrie Coon) gets blindsided by the Scarlet Witch powers of Wanda Maximoff, and carried off into the path of an oncoming vehicle from her own army. prevnext

Corvus Glaive ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) As he goes in for the kill, this Black Order member (played by Michael Shaw) also gets blindsided by an Avenger. In this case, Corvus Glaive is prevented from offing Captain America by a sword-thrusting Vision. prevnext

Vision ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) At his request, the Avenger (played by Paul Bettany) is blown to bits by his beloved Wanda Maximoff in a bid to prevent Thanos from acquiring the Mind Stone. He remains dead in Endgame. prevnext

Vision--again! ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Within minutes of his death, the android with the heart of gold, so to speak, is killed anew when Thanos turns back time, and rips the Mind Stone out of Vision's head. Sadly, there's no second chance for this version of the Vision, either, in Endgame. prevnext

Bucky Barnes ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Cap's troublesome pal (played by Sebastian Stan) is the first MCU character to bite the dust, literally, in the Thanos death snap. He in snapped back to life in Endgame. prevnext

T'Challa, aka Black Panther ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Audiences are as shocked as Okoye (played by Danai Gurira) when the Wakandan warrior disintegrates before her eyes. Endgame audiences, however, cheer his arrival following the reverse snap. prevnext

Groot ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Rocket Raccoon is heartbroken anew when his sapling pal -- the son of Groot, as James Gunn would tell us -- get caught up in the Thanos snappening. In Endgame, he returns thanks to the reverse snap. prevnext

Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) And the sorceress' very bad day -- and very unlucky run in the MCU -- continues: As she mourns over Vision, Wanda (played by Elizabeth Olsen) dies in Thanos' population-thinning plan. When she is reverse-snapped back to life in Endgame, she is very angry with Thanos. prevnext

Sam Wilson, aka Falcon ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) This highflier (played by Anthony Mackie) is the next to go in the snappening, leaving Captain America fresh out of best friends. Fortunately for Cap, Falcon is back on his left after Endgame's reverse snap. prevnext

Mantis ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The Guardians of the Galaxy empath (played by Pom Klementieff) senses "something's happening" before the snappening reaches Titan -- and her. She returns following the reverse snap in Endgame. prevnext

Drax ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The strongman (played by Dave Bautista) is helpless against the death snap. He is back in action, however, following the reverse snap in Endgame. prevnext

Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) Oh, man, Quill gets wiped out, too. He's back to his old self, however, after Endgame's reverse snap. (His relationship with Gamora, or Past Gamora, as it were, remains on the critical list.) prevnext

Doctor Strange ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The future-seeing doc (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) presumably saw this coming: He gets snapped to death, too. In Endgame, when he's brought back by the reverse snap, he lets Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.) know there's only one way to end Thanos once and for all. prevnext

Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The young webslinger (played by Tom Holland) doesn't want to go, but, well, he's got to go. In Endgame, he's made whole again, only to have to make like Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.), and watch one of his good friends die. prevnext

Maria Hill ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) In Infinity War's lone post-credits scene, the ex-SHIELD agent (played by Cobie Smulders) disintegrates as the death snap sweeps into the United States. She is returned to existence via Endgame's reverse snap. prevnext

Nick Fury ('Avengers: Infinity War') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) The very last death of Infinity War (though not of the death snap) is a killer: The Avengers-assembling SHIELD great (played by Samuel L. Jackson) gets taken out as he's paging Captain Marvel. In Endgame, he makes a triumphant return following the reverse snap. prevnext

The Pym-van Dyne family, ('Ant-Man & the Wasp') (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) During an end-credits scene, Hank Pym (played by Michael Douglas), wife Janet van Dyne, aka the original Wasp (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) and daughter Hope van Dyne, aka the current Wasp (played by Evangeline Lilly) are reduced to nothingness -- and audiences are left to marvel at the awful reach of Thanos' Infinity War death snap. All three family members are returned to Earth, alive, following Endgame's reverse snap. prevnext

Dr. Wendy Lawson, aka Mar-Vell ('Captain Marvel') (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) After coming to earth, Kree scientist Mar-Vell (played by Annette Bening) adopts the alias Dr. Wendy Lawson, and begins work on an experimental jet engine. She is killed by fellow Kree Yon-Rogg after a test flight goes bad. prevnext

Laura Barton ("Avengers: Endgame") (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) In the opening of Avengers: Endgame, Clint Barton's wife (played by Linda Cardellini) and the couple's three children are caught up in the Thanos death snap. They were returned to our living world in the reverse snap pulled off by Bruce Banner. prevnext

Thanos ("Avengers: Endgame") (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Weakened by having killed half of all life, Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) is defenseless when Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) goes for the head. prevnext

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow ("Avengers: Endgame") (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Obsessed with reversing Thanos' death snap, this Avengers founding member sacrifices herself on the rocky cliffs of the planet Vormir in order to allow her team to acquire the Soul Stone. prevnext

Nebula ("Avengers: Endgame") (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Thanks to some timeline twists, the 2014 version of this daughter of Thanos and sister of Gamora (played by Karen Gillan) is killed on Earth by the more enlightened present-day version of herself. prevnext

Thanos--again! ("Avengers: Endgame") (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) The ultimate bad guy (played by Josh Brolin) gets what's coming to him a second time when the past, 2014 version of Thanos time-portals to present-day Earth, and unleashes more fury only to be reduced to dust in a Tony Stark-engineered snap that exclusively targets the Mad Titan and his army. prevnext

Tony Stark, aka Iron Man ("Avengers: Endgame") (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Usually too slick and sardonic to be called the heart of the Avengers, Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.) gives his all to snap away Thanos and the villain's army. His use of the powerful Infinity Stones proves too much and he passes away shortly after his stoic wife, Pepper Potts (played by Gwyneth Paltrow), gives him permission to rest. prevnext