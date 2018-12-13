Everything Wrong With ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ According To CinemaSins

Months after How It Should Have Ended took their shots at Avengers: Infinity War, CinemaSins has stepped into the fray.

Granted, CinemaSins need the movie to be out on video before they can do their thing, so we’re going to give them a pass.

Of course, so much of the stuff that they complain about in here has already been addressed, especially since the filmmakers behind this movie have been all over the place since it hit theaters, and have talked about virutally every moment of the film at length.

We’ll point out just one kind of obvious one that the fans have dissected, but CinemaSins largely ignores:

When Thanos arrived in Wakanda, Thor had a chance to stop the Mad Titan with his incredibly strong Stormbreaker hammer. The new hammer, forged in a dying star earlier in the film, pierced through Thanos’ best efforts with the Infinity Gauntlet and landed in his chest. The move allowed Thanos to snap his fingers and erase half of the universe, which Thor will fully regret seeing as his aim was intentional.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

The God of Thunder hasn’t been known for his intelligence but acting on impulse and emotion throughout his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His choice to act on his hunger for revenge rather than simply ending the feud and killing Thanos without claiming his revenge through dialogue fits.

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

One thing that is impossible to argue? It is, as they call it in the early portion of the video, a two-and-a-half-hour, unfinished story. We’ll get to see the rest of the story in less than six months.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.