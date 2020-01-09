Falcon and the Winter Soldier Might Have Added Secret Cast Member

There are tons of questions surrounding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame, especially as heroes such as Iron Man and Captain America move on from the franchise. But that void will likely be filled in the new series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will kick off a new wave of Marvel Studios shows on the streaming service Disney+. And while stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Emily Van Camp will be anchoring the new series, they’ll also be joined by some brand new faces in the MCU.

Fan site Murphy’s Multiverse has connected some dots with the help of the fan account @FWSupdates, and it looks like actress Julie Zhan could be joining the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Possible.. maybe new cast member for #FalconAndtheWinterSoldier??? Actress Julie Zhan posted a reunion with Desmond Chiam saying, “We’re both in Atlanta doing secret things!!” (See video source @ dancejujudance on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/lJ1YYtuInQ — Falcon&WinterSoldier (@FWSupdates) January 9, 2020

It all boils down to the fact that Zhan is working in Atlanta near the filming location for the Disney+ series, and that she’s on a “top secret” project that requires her silence. And when it comes down to Marvel Studios, every fan knows that secrecy is important among everyone involved in the production.

Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan previously spoke about the new show during an appearance at a Fandemic event, explaining it will be unlike anything else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far,” Stan explained during an appearance at Fandemic last year. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service later this year.