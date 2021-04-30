Marvel Producer Says Steve Rogers Is "Gone"

✖

According to Marvel producer Nate Moore, Steve Rogers is definitively "gone" during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and while this insight might seem definitive to some fans, there's still room for interpretation in regards to what really happened to the hero. While some fans will surely assume Moore's comments confirm that Rogers is dead during the events of the series, others will likely think "gone" is a much more ambiguous way to describe what happened to him, as all that matters is that Rogers is no longer there for Bucky Barnes, which helps motivate most of his actions in the series.

"The relationship between Bucky and Steve is so dramatic and so filled with pathos, if you think about it, the only one who had believed in Bucky in the MCU up until this point was Steve Rogers," Moore detailed in Marvel Studios: Assembled. "Well, now Steve Rogers is gone. Bucky feels unmoored in this series and is looking for his purpose."

Due in large part to how much Marvel Cinematic Universe fans loved Chris Evans' performance as Steve Rogers, they've had a hard time coming to grips with the idea that we might not ever see him again. Given his old age in the final scenes of Avengers: Endgame when he handed over the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson, many fans had assumed he had passed away by the time the new series was unfolding. However, with none of the characters explicitly detailing that the character was dead, some viewers held out hope that we could get another appearance from the character.

Potentially complicating matters is the fact that showrunner Malcolm Spellman is just as in the dark about Rogers' status as fans are.

"I’ve got to tell you the truth, my friend. Marvel won’t tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don’t know," the writer confirmed to Inverse. "We’re wondering if Steve’s on the moon too, you know what I’m saying? That’s as good a guess as anything because they won’t tell me."

Between Moore's comments and Spellman's remarks, it seems as though Marvel Studios wants to remain as ambiguous as possible about Rogers' fate as to keep open as many storytelling avenues as possible.

Rumors have circled that claim Evans could even be returning to the franchise at some point in the future.

