Falcon and the Winter Soldier Producer Confirms Season 2 Possibilities After Emmy Submission

The first season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is about to wrap up on Disney+ — yes, we said "first season" — and it looks like Marvel Studios will enter it into consideration for the Emmy Awards as a Drama. This means big news for the future of the show which will not compete with WandaVision in the Limited Series category, and also indicates that it could receive a second season in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Much like Watchmen, WandaVision was intended to be a one-off season which is why both were entered into Emmy consideration in that Limited Series category.

But The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's designation leaves possibilities for future seasons. Even Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore confirmed as much while discussing the Emmy Awards with IndieWire.

"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," said Moore. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

He also spoke about the differences between Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Moore explained that Marvel Studios approached each project very differently.

"I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality," Moore said. "That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation."

It sounds like the end of the series will lead to the debut of a very different Captain America, but that doesn't mean the series couldn't continue on in some form. We'll find out what's next for these characters when the season finale premieres this week.

