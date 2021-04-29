Marvel Producer Reveals Thunderbolts Were Never Considered For The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to an end last week after six exciting episodes and it set up a whole lot of excitement for the future. Not only is Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) the new Captain America but fans can expect to see more from Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as well as the return of other characters from the series. It's been teased that Val is building a "dark Avengers," which will include John Walker (Wyatt Russell). Before the show ended, there was a lot of speculation that the Thunderbolts were being set up, but a recent Entertainment Weekly interview with Marvel producer Nate Moore and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer, Malcolm Spellman, confirmes that the team of reformed supervillains was never meant to be a part of the series.

When asked if Thunderbolts were going to be a part of the story, Moore replied, "the honest truth is, no." He added, "Not because we don't think they're cool because they are, but because we already felt like there was so much on the table in this series that we didn't also then want to introduce a group of characters or reintroduce people that we've seen in the past, and cloud the story."

"The more characters you produce, then you have to service them," Moore explained. "And then we wouldn't have had time to maybe go home with Sam and Bucky to Louisiana, or do some of those things. That, on a character level, got us interested in doing this [show] in the first place."

When asked if the Thunderbolts would show up in the MCU eventually, Spellman replied, "I don't know. I just know there seems to be a lot of chatter around that. I don't know if fans are crazy or not."

