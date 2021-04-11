Falcon and Winter Soldier's Secret Character Reportedly a "Big" Marvel Name Played By an Award-Winning Actor

✖

A significant character is rumored to make a cameo appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in one of the show's two final episodes, most likely next week's episode five. The show's creative team and stars have been understandably coy about revealing who this character could be, but the folks over /Film report having dug up some details. According to the site's report, "this surprise character is not one that we’ve seen in the MCU before and not one who is primed to appear in an upcoming film." But, it is "an existing Marvel Comics character who is played by a well-known performer."

/Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta offered some more details on an episode of the site's podcast. "It's not a character that's from the Marvel movies," he said. "It's a big Marvel character, and it's a big actor who hasn't been named in the series ... this is someone we didn't know was going to be in the series and is an award-winning actor/actress."

If this information is accurate -- and /Film has a pretty stellar reputation -- it sounds like Marvel Studios went big on casting a totally unannounced Marvel Comics character. There's a long list of characters that it could be, and it may also tie into the mysterious Power Broker's identity.

Series writer Malcolm Spellman teased big things to come in the show's final episodes during an interview with ComicBook.com, saying that episode five is when things "get real." He also discussed what it has been like building up these formerly supporting characters into leading roles.

"That was the agenda from the beginning," Spell said. "I left out an important thing about Bucky. Yes, he's dealing with the fact that he wants to know whether or not he's a monster. Right. He's also a hundred and six years old. His brain was never present in any era. So he is not a man of any era. And so we realize that you can have fun creating a scene like the one you're talking about. Right. And at the same time, here's a profound layer. Think about what the old man says, right before he goes on that date. There is a profound layer to it of this dude is just completely out of out of place in every moment he's in."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

