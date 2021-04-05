The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Says Power Broker "Could Be Anybody"

✖

Unlike Mephisto, whose potential identity took up permanent residence in the minds of Marvel fans during WandaVision's nine-episode run, the Power Broker on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a very real entity that has been confirmed on-screen. The first three episodes of the new Marvel series have fully established that there is a villain named the Power Broker who is pulling the strings behind the events of the show, and their identity hasn't yet been revealed at this point. Really, there are so few clues out there, that it could really be anyone, save for Sam or Bucky.

One theory is that Sharon Carter is actually the Power Broker, an idea that gained a lot of traction online thanks to her mysterious actions at the end of the episode. Star Emily VanCamp isn't denying the possibility of that theory, either. In a recent interview with Variety, VanCamp explained that it's impossible to rule anyone out at this point.

"Well, that’s a good question. I mean, the Power Broker could be anybody," VanCamp said. "Also, there are several characters that have yet to be seen. So, I mean, I can’t say anything."

Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo are the characters that seem to get linked to the Power Broker most often when it comes to fan theories. But VanCamp's words about new arrivals should carry some weight. According to VanCamp, "there are several characters yet to be seen," and any of them could play a part in the mystery surrounding Power Broker.

Whether these are brand new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or other returning faces from the previous films, any new additions are going to add some intrigue to the story. Heading into the series, the only characters that were confirmed by Marvel Studios were Sam, Bucky, Sharon, Zemo, and John Walker. So anyone else who could pop up, returning or otherwise, would be a surprise.

In all likelihood, we haven't seen the real Power Broker just yet. There's still a lot to be revealed over the course of the next three episodes.

